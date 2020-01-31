BOB WEINER TEAM OPEDS--SOCIAL MEDIA HONESTY, AUTOMATION COSTING JOBS, ENDING MISS. POVERTY, CHASTIZING TRUMP LEGAL TEAM

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former White House and Congress spokesman Robert Weiner and his team have written new op-eds over the last month on social media honesty, automation costing far more jobs than trade deals, and ending Mississippi poverty through bills hung up in the state's own legislature.Weiner and Policy Analyst August Clarke wrote a piece on OpEdNews ranked H2, as the #2 op-ed in the country, about how Congress must pass legislation making it harder for foreign countries to post misleading political ads on social media sites.Weiner and Clarke begin, “The content and purchasers of online advertisements are a mystery to the public because of outdated laws that have failed to keep up with big tech companies. It's confusing and hard to regulate-- privacy, honesty, and free speech don't mix easily.”They continue, “The entire nation and body politic are still grappling with the allegations that Russia had attempted to influence the 2016 Presidential election by buying and placing political ads on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google. To solve this, liberal and conservative lawmakers have proposed legislation such as the Honest Ads Act and Helping State and Local Governments Prevent Cyber Attacks Act which would prevent foreign operatives from interfering in our elections and hold social media companies to higher standards. Passing this legislation is like bandaging an already painful cut; the results may not occur overnight, but the wound will ultimately heal.”They go on, “Without the proper rules and regulations to safeguard our elections our country will continue to skate on thin ice.”Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Securing-Political-Ads-on-by-Robert-Weiner-Bipartisan_Democrats_Elections_Facebook-200125-220.html Weiner and Clarke wrote another piece for OpEdNews about how Andrew Yang’s arguments about automation are legitimate, and while he’s unlikely to win the nomination, whoever wins the Democratic primary should pick up his issue.Weiner and Clarke begin, “Andrew Yang won't win the Democratic nomination but is right that automation is costing the bulk of U.S. lost jobs. During his closing statements at a recent Democratic debate he said, ‘I know what you're thinking, America: How am I still on this stage with them?’ (He didn't make the last debate but is still almost a top-tier candidate.) This question wasn't meant to be answered by the voters who were watching. Instead, it illustrated that his chances for winning the White House are as steep a climb as someone trying to ice-skate up a mountain. His support for modernizing the economy will outlive his 2020 presidential bid and the tippy-top Democratic candidates must pick up on that.”They continue, “Even with his narrow chance of winning the nomination, Yang has made most of the debate stages and sits at the top of the second tier of candidates. How Donald Trump won in 2016 and why we see a candidate like Yang having powerful ideas for 2020 both have depended largely on workers' fear of their futures. Yang's campaign is centered around job-loss from automation, an issue that no other candidate speaks more loudly about other than Trump. Millions of American workers are left out of an economy that has no quick fix for them. During a speech at the National Press Club on October 21st, Yang highlighted this issue to a group of journalists, asking, ‘How are we going to help millions of Americans manage a transition from an economy of the 20th century to the 21st century?’”Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Andrew-Yang-s-Automation-T-by-Robert-Weiner-2020_Andrew-Yang_Automation_Capitalism-200125-37.html Weiner also put out a statement on impeachment, noting that while the trial is a solemn event, the result is predetermined.Weiner begins, “Democratic strategist and former Clinton White House staffer Bob Weiner is now reflecting on how he worked at the DNC Watergate headquarters during the Nixon-era break-in, was Legislative Assistant to Cong. Ed Koch during the Nixon impeachment and wrote a draft floor statement on the on the ‘national gravity’ of the impeachment that was preempted by Nixon's resignation when the votes were clear. Weiner chastised the Trump legal team with Pam Bondi, who as Florida Attorney General took a $25,000 contribution from the Trump Foundation and then dropped the case and investigation against Trump University; Ken Starr who had subpoenaed Weiner during the Clinton investigation when Weiner (then a White House staffer) and his wife made free speech phone calls to friends from their house; and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone for his "farcical" 6-page letter blocking all witnesses and evidence from the House.Link to full statement: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nixon-clinton-impeachment-participant-bob-weiner-says-trump-140100384.html Weiner and Senior Policy Analyst Zachary Filtz wrote and op-ed in the Holmes County Herald (Mississippi) on how various bills in Mississippi’s legislature would help the state get out of decades of poverty. The piece was ranked H2 by OpEdNews as the #2 op-ed in the country and also shows the nation a path to reduce poverty.Weiner and Filtz begin, “On Oct. 14, the Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to three accomplished researchers who suggested a new approach to studying and solving poverty. Researchers Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer placed a strong focus on three items of economic distress. They studied access to credit, preventive health care and new technologies. They found that life data significantly predicts poverty."Link to published article: http://weinerpublic.com/20191226b.pdf Link to OpEdNews version: http://weinerpublic.com/20200104.pdf



