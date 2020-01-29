Inmedix is all in at the 2020 USA Science & Engineering Festival in Washington, DC.

Inspiring K-12 with two new marvels of STEM: cloud-based, clinical diagnostics and immuno-autonomics.

...as a society, we get what we celebrate.” — Larry Bock

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., is delighted to be a participating sponsor of the USA Science & Engineering Festival in Washington, DC, on April 23-26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event is the nation’s largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) featuring over 3,000 hands-on exhibits, 30 stage shows and more.

Now in its tenth year, it was the brainchild of founder Larry Bock, who in turn, founded Illumina and over 40 other life science companies, with an aggregate valuation of nearly $70 Billion.

“The USA Science and Engineering Festival focuses on meeting a critical need in America: motivating and invigorating the next generation of young innovators about science and engineering and, at the same time, expanding the public’s appreciation and understanding of science and technology.” – Larry Bock, Founder

Inmedix is bringing to medicine two important advances: cloud-based clinical diagnostics and immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Stress responses can beneficially impact immune activities in the near term. However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated through the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune diseases.

With its cloud-based ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress as a factor affecting immune function, disease severity and treatment outcomes in patients with autoimmune diseases.

“I could not be more pleased to bring Inmedix to the 2020 USA Science & Engineering Festival and honor the memory of my friend, Bowdoin College roommate, and first Inmedix adviser/mentor and director, Larry Bock,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder.

Larry said it best:

“I believe, as a society, we get what we celebrate. We celebrate athletes, pop stars, and Hollywood actors and actresses, but we don’t celebrate science and engineering. And I fundamentally believe that if we don’t reinvigorate the interests of our young people in the sciences and engineering, then we will have outsourced innovation. And when you have outsourced innovation, the game is over.”

Larry Bock passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016. Please see the following video to begin to appreciate this remarkable individual and the exceptional legacy he left behind.

https://youtu.be/DI7_Ubi9BKQ



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading the development of applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



NOTICE:

