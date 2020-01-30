Acquisition Opportunity - 50mw Woody Biomass Power Plant

Woody Biomass Plant - Lufkin, TX 50mw Biomass Plant

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recently built 50MW woody biomass plant, is now available to be acquired free and clear at a steep discount to new construction. The plant is located in Lufkin, Texas.The plant was originally constructed and commissioned as a merchant facility in August 2011, and most recently was in operation through March 2015 by a world-renowned operator. Due to unfavorable economics within the ERCOT energy grid, the plant was professionally idled and continues to be preserved in a dry lay-up state. The plant is quite new, having generated the equivalent production of only approximately 4.5 months of run time at 85% capacity. Around the clock supervision and security have been onsite throughout to ensure proper maintenance and preservation procedures are performed.Construction of a new biomass plant is costly, often pricing woody biomass out of competition when compared to other feedstocks. Acquiring this plant at such an attractive price creates new market opportunity that would not exist otherwise, such as disassembling and relocating the plant to a different location.Key statistics of the plant:• 50MW net capacity• General Electric turbine/generator• Vibrating grate technology• Detroit Rotostoker/FSE Boiler• Built in 2011, last operated in March 2015• Approximately 135,000 MWh production history• Comprehensive data available for due diligence efforts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.