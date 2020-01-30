Hasan Surgery Conducts the First Annual Symposium on Patient Safety, Quality and Clinical Governance in Plastic Surgery

A leading plastic surgery clinic in Dubai Health Care city conducted first of its kind symposium on Patient safety, quality and clinical governance.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hasan Surgery - a leading plastic surgery clinic in Dubai Health Care city conducted first of its kind symposium on Patient safety, quality and clinical governance in Plastic Surgery.Symposium was conducted by 10 international speakers and the quality team from Dubai Health Care City. The speakers shared their experience, knowledge, and skills with the participants. The event included a full session on patient safety and quality presented by the CEO and executive director of the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory surgery facilities (AAAASF).The symposium was a unique and commendable effort that was in line with the Dubai Health Care City’s vision of providing the highest quality standard medical facilities to international patients. The presence of DHCR quality team, CEO Dubai Health Care City is a testament to the importance and government level appreciation of the event that aimed to intensify the efforts of patients’ safety with quality and clinical governance in Plastic Surgery.Opening the symposium, Dr. Hasan Ali , MD Hasan Surgery shared his vision of developing strong quality and clinical governance measures at international standards to ensure patients’ safety. He also expressed his gratitude towards the local and international accredited authorities for speaking at the event.The symposium included into four distinctive sessions including:Session 1: QUALITY AND SAFETY IN PLASTIC SURGERY• The importance of Accreditation in the Global Healthcare marketplace• Findings and patient safety Hazards in ambulatory centersSession 2: ADVANCES IN AESTHETIC SURGERY• Body contouring with VASER; – Clinical cases and results of the last 15 years• Advances in Breast surgery• Recent advances in Hair Restoration- FUE• Patient Selection in Arm Liposuction Vs. Brachioplasty• Lipoabdominoplasty Technique descriptionSession 3: REGENERATIVE MEDICINE• Overview on stem cells and application in regenerative medications• Recent advances and Role of Stem cells in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Anti-aging care of Skin• Role of Stem cells in Breast Augmentation with FATSession 4: RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY/NEUROPHYSIOLOGY• Diastasis Recti Repair – Robotic Linea Alba reconstruction• Correction of Gynecomastia with the combination of Ultrasonic Liposuction and Gland excision through a minimal scar incision• Breast Reconstruction Surgery• Hand reconstruction and Micro-vascular hand reconstruction• Skin cancer and its Management• Limb Salvage in the Bony Sarcomas management• Nerve injuries diagnosis and management• Carpal Tunnel syndromeA First of its kind Symposium in Dubai Health Care CityDubai Health Care City has grown out to be one of the leading healthcare city in the region, attracting millions of medical tourists each year. Plastic Surgery is one of the most sought-after medical treatment for international tourists. However, globally there have been numerous cases of fatal incidents including death due to below-standard plastic surgery procedures.While all sorts of surgeries come with an element of risk, integrating strict quality and clinical governance measures can minimize the risks and save lives. The symposium also highlighted the importance of choosing a certified and professional plastic surgery clinic for patients, who often resort to inexpensive inexperienced and unqualified practitioners.Hasan Surgery was one of the first plastic surgery clinics in Dubai Health Care City to obtain necessary certifications and continue to inspire and lead plastic surgery clinics in implementing the highest standard clinical governance for patients’ safety.Until there are more oversight and regulation on who can perform these procedures, it is important that the consumer thoroughly researches the credentials of not only the physician performing the procedure but also to make sure that the facility is fully accredited. Please do your homework and find out if your surgeon is a board-certified plastic surgeon by visiting the American Society of Plastic Surgeons or the American Board of Plastic Surgery websites.SPEAKERS PANNEL• Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim Alblooshi CEO Dubai Health Care City Regulatory (DHCR)• Mr. Tom Terranova = Executive Director American Association for Accreditation of ambulatory surgery facilities (AAAASF)• Dr. Gary Brownstein = CEO American Association of Accreditation for Ambulatory Surgery (AAAASF)• Dr. Azhar Iqbal = Consultant & Plastic Surgery program director Mersey deanery UK & Visiting Plastic Surgeon HS• Dr. Ahmed Faraz Bhatti = Consultant Plastic Surgeon Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital Riyadh/Hasan Surgery.• Dr Zulfiqar Tunio = Medical Director, Plastic & Hair Restorative Surgeon Tunio Aesthetic DHCC.• Dr. Antonio Darecchio = Abdominal Wall specialist Milan, International Hernia Care Italy.• Dr. Roberto Veil = Medical Director of London center for Aesthetic surgery in Dubai and London.• Dr Giuseppe Marchesani = Director Bioscience Clinic Middle East Dubai UAE.• Dr. Sajjad Ali = Consultant Neurophysiologist KFMC and HS• Dr. Hasan Ali = Plastic Surgeon, Medical Director & founder of Hasan Surgery Dubai and UKAbout Hasan SurgeryHasan Surgery is a research-driven Plastic and aesthetic surgery clinic in Dubai, serving as a one-stop solution to your aesthetic transformation. The clinic offers innovative and state-of-the-art treatments like VASER Liposuction procedure across the greater Middle East and South Asia.Hasan Surgery is a locally and internationally accredited plastic surgery center holding research license, and educational permit required for evidence-based practice in UAE. The clinic offers a wide range of highly specialized cases such as VASER liposuction, FAT grafting to face, neck, buttocks and breasts, Micro Fat grafting to face and hand, Botox Treatment, Fillers Treatment, Stem cell treatment, Gynecomastia treatment (male breast reduction), and Scar Revision among others.



