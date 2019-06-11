Global Technology Innovation LLC, Set to Launch Two Cryptocurrency Tokens

Global Technology Innovation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Technology Innovation LLC, a UAE based tech company active in different fields of technology including software, crypto, and clean energy is about to launch two Cryptocurrency Tokens with the names GTPLUS (Global Tech Plus) and GTFTA (Global Tech Fortuna).Global Technology Innovation LLC, a premium Dubai, UAE based tech company has given the first insights into the launch of two Cryptocurrency tokens namely Global Tech Plus (GTPLUS), which will be a Euro pegged coin with 1:1 scale; meaning each GTPLUS will be worth 1 Euro in the market without any change in its value. The second coin; Global Tech Fortuna (GTFTA) will be a security Token offering (STO), which will be backed by the company; Global Tech Innovation, LLC. It’s the latest happening in the chain of events undertaken by the company to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to the masses.Global Technology Innovation LLC is a Dubai, UAE based start-up founded in 2019 with the aim to invest in the high-technology arena in tech-conducive Dubai’s environment. The company with a single course of action “To improve people’s lives” has already ventured into different high technology arenas including Clean Energy, Software and now has beefed up its presence in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. According to the internal resources, the company is still in the development phase to venture out in even more tech arenas in the next few years.Talking to the media, Mr. Sven Lefeber, CEO of Global Technology Innovation LLC, state: “Dubai is a great place to venture into the high-tech arena. As a tech-based company, this is a special moment for us to be able to join the league of high-tech companies in offering cryptocurrency coins. At present, we are offering two separate coins namely; GTPLUS and GTFTA, both of which will be stellar based tokens. The GTPLUS is going to be a stable coin and will be fungible meaning that it can be used to buy GTFTA that will be used to receive dividends from Global Technology Innovation every quarter.”Global Tech Innovation, LLC is going to be one of the pioneering Dubai, UAE based company to venture into the blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. Mr. Johny Depresseux, Chief Development Officer at Global technology Innovation, LLC stated:“From the very beginning we have followed a single course of action to improve people’s lives and this is just another step in the right direction. We feel really honored and excited to be one of the first Dubai based startups to be able to explore blockchain technology and we anticipate a high growth rate in bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream.”About Global tech Innovation, LLC:Founded in 2019 in Dubai, UAE, Global Technology Innovation, LLC that explores and invent high-end technology to improve people’s living. The company has been quick to make strides into different tech arenas and is already in the planning phase to expand into the global market.



