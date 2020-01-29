Movo Introduces MicRig Wireless for Aspiring Filmakers of Any Level

Movo a leader in products for content creators, announces the Movo MicRig Wireless, a grab-and-go camera mount with built-in mic system for aspiring filmmakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movo, a global leader in photography, videography and audio solutions for content creators, announces the Movo MicRig Wireless, a lightweight grab-and-go camera mount with built-in wireless receiver, remote bodypack transmitters, lavalier microphone(s), multiple mounts, and cables for all types of aspiring filmmakers.The Movo MicRig Wireless is a premium wireless microphone camera mount system designed to specifically work with DSLR, GoPro and smartphones to providing high-quality wireless audio capture. The MicRig Wireless is a new product, derived from the originally crowdfunded MicRig, and features a built-in 2.4GHz wireless receiver with headphone monitoring, and remote bodypack transmitter with lavalier microphone. From filmmakers to vloggers, the Movo MicRig Wireless is compact, versatile and mobile, capturing premium video content along with recording high-quality wireless.“From the success of our crowdfunded MicRig, the MicRig Wireless allows us to continue addressing the needs of the ever-evolving mobile filmmaker, as we work to move the content creation community forward,” said Ben Halberstam, CEO of Movo.Movo MicRig Wireless products include:● MicRig Video Handle with Built-in Wireless Receiver: A lightweight grab-and-go camera mount with built-in 2.4 GHZ wireless receiver + remote bodypack lavalier microphone, adjustable tripod screw mount, 3 cold shoe mounts, cables, and adapters. C-handle design is great for alleviating fatigue and follow angle shots.● Wireless Lavalier Microphone System: Built-in Receiver with Headphone Monitoring and Remote Bodypack Transmitter with Lavalier Mic - Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Directly to your Smartphone, Camera, or GoPro.● 160 LED Light Panel: The kits include an additional built-in light system that has 160 brilliant white LED lights delivering 46 lumens and offers three different brightness output levels for optimum exposure.● Universal Mounts: The kit includes a ¼” mounting thread, smartphone mount and GoPro mount so you can get all the action no matter what camera you use.● Output Cables: Each kit includes a 3.5mm TRS output cable, a 3.5 TRRS Output Cable and an Output Cable for GoPro HERO 3 and HERO 4.● One-Year Warranty: the Movo MicRrig comes with a one-year warranty and includes US-based technical support.Movo offers four variations of the MicRig:• MicRig-W1 (with 1 transmitter/lavalier) $149.95• MicRig-W2 (with 2 transmitters/lavaliers) $199.95• MicRig-W1 + 160LED (with 160 LED Light Panel) $179.95• MicRig-W2 + 160LED (with 160 LED Light Panel) $229.95To learn more about the MicRig Wireless, please visit: www.MovoPhoto.com ###About Movo:Movo ( www.movophoto.com ) is the leading designer and manufacturer of photography,videography and audio equipment solutions for the content creation community. Based oninnovative concepts, highly-accessible solutions, and premium quality, Movo has built aworldwide reputation as the content creator’s brand, from the filmmaker and vlogger to thephotographer and podcaster, and beyond. Launched in 2014, Movo was built on the premisethat premium photo/video products should be accessible to all content creators in order toadvance the creative community.Movo - Creators WantedFilmmakers • Vloggers • Photographers • Adventurers • Podcasters • MarketersMusicians • Journalists • Small Business Owners • Entrepreneurs



