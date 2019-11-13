ROCKPORT GALLERIA BRINGS A UNIQUE HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE TO ART LOVERS LIVING ON THE COAST

Rockport Galleria launches in time for the Holidays. If you love art join us Nov 15 at the Harbor Oaks Shopping Center for a unique holiday shopping experience.

ROCKPORT, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockport, Texas (November 10, 2019) — Art and craft lovers alike will have plenty to choose from this holiday season at the new Rockport Galleria, an upscale indoor shopping experience launching November 15 at the Harbor Oaks Shopping Center in Rockport, TX. This premier arts venue will be held 50 weekends out of the year with the exception of the weekends following Christmas and New Year’s.This is a can’t miss event for those looking for one-of-a-kind handmade gifts for their loved ones along with beautiful décor to add to their homes. This highly curated art event hosts over 60+ hand-picked talented artisans, crafters, DIYers, tinkerers, and makers from all across the Texas Coast and beyond. Attendees will get the chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from some of the top artistic talent across the state at this premier art event. A wide variety of mediums are on display as well, including sculpture, blown glass, paintings, woodworking, accessories, pottery, local handmade apparel, handbags, home décor and more. And since the artists travel to the event to exhibit their own work, the event also offers the opportunity to meet with each artist to learn more about them and their unique artistic process. We’ll also have a bar onsite and a roundup of amazing food stands to choose from.The Harbor Oaks Shopping Center makes the perfect location for this year-round arts and crafts marketplace. The facility offers a spacious area for attendees to peruse the exhibitors, over 500 free parking spaces on site and plenty of nearby accommodations. Tickets are only $5 per person at the door and don’t forget the FREE Margaritas! Mark your calendar for this weekend (Nov15-17) and snatch up your tickets to ensure admission to one of the biggest and best shopping experiences this holiday season. Kids are always free! Tickets can be purchased the door. Visit www.RockportMarket.com for more information and show schedule.



