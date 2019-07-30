mClassic, The First Plug & Play Graphics Processor, Launches Today on Indiegogo

mClassic™ the World’s First Video Game Console Plug-and-Play Graphics Processor that Improves your Game Without Console Modifications launches for $69.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marseille Inc., a global leader in video processing, innovative HDMI products partnered with OG Arabian Prince, founding member of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rap Group N.W.A, to unleash the mClassic through a crowdfunding campaign that launched July 30, 2019 on Indiegogo.mClassic is the result of an amazing ongoing collaboration between Marseille Founder and CEO Amine Chabane, head of a company that's been dedicated to video enhancement since 2005, and OG rap legend, Arabian Prince who is a passionate gamer pushing the boundaries of technology through his non-profit iNov8 Next Open Labs, a product innovation incubator designed to empower the brightest inventors through mentorship.Marseille has had a goal since the beginning: to improve the world's video quality. This led to the release of the highly revered, mCable, which disrupted the video game market in 2017 with the industry’s first HDMI cable equipped with an integrated intelligent graphics pixel processor, capable of dramatically improving the video resolution of existing console games and video content. Gamers were mesmerized with the possibility of extracting more value out of their monitors and TVs with a solution that could optimize the video resolution of the games they love in a simple “plug and play” fashion. After using the original mCable himself, Arabian Prince approached Marseille with the belief that he could make a great solution even better.“After seeing how Marseille’s mCable improved my game, I just knew there had to be a better way to bring better graphics to console gamers,” said Arabian Prince, mClassic’s Chief Designer. “As an avid fan of console gaming, I saw the opportunity to address a need no one else had a solution for until now.”The result of this collaboration is mClassic, offering the same core benefits of the original mCable but with more flexibility and a heightened value. Capitalizing on the great intrinsic technology that the original mCable stunned the market with in 2017, Arabian Prince offered his considerable industrial design skills to help Marseille develop mClassic with a sleek, beautiful design.For more information visit https://www.marseilleinc.com/meetmclassic/ The original mCable was the world’s first video game console plug-and-play graphics processor to upscale image quality to near-native 4K or Super HD in real time so users can see a stunningly beautiful picture with color clarity and details as intended by game developers. mClassic’s powerful video processor analyzes each pixel in its immediate and global contexts to determine the most suitable processing per pixel with Marseille’s propriety technology called Contextual Processing. This sophisticated technology enhances regions in an image according to their specific characteristics to preserve the image’s balance and give the TV a better image to build upon.mClassic’s patented technology redraws every single pixel on the fly at 120 FPS with near-zero latency and eliminates jagged edges that are smoothed over by our advanced anti-aliasing algorithm. While graphics video processors typically focus on either the “sharpness” or “naturalness” of an image, mClassic ensures the image is in perfect balance. In fact, the original mCable was so “game-changing that the legendary Technicolorcertified the technology used in mClassic to meet the rigorous standards of Technicolor’s 4K Image Certified test suite. mClassic also supports HDMI High Definition Audio for a full range of high definition audio types including DSD, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos. The sleek, portable mClassic stick weighs less than an ounce, measures 0.8in x 1.6in x 2.2in and features Marseille’s VTV-1224 chip, 4K Chroma 4:4:4 Scaler Processor, HDMI 1.4b Receiver/Transmitter and 120 FPS Graphic Post-Processor. It also features three function selection modes: Pass-Thru, Full-Processing, and Retro Game Mode.Availability and PricingmClassic will launch on Tuesday, June 30th only through Indiegogo. To give consumers the opportunity to get their hands on this unique product before it goes to mass market, mClassic will be available for $69 a discount of $30 from the MSRP of $99. You can register to be notified about the launch of the Indiegogo campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mclassic-the-first-plug-play-graphics-processor#/



