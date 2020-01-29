EMSI Supplies Safeguard Compass™ Personal Voltage & Current Detectors to EPM, Colombia’s Largest Public Utility

Compass Personal Voltage & Current Detector

Compass™ prevents electrocution and saves lives by alerting users to sources of live work site voltage and current.

POST FALLS, IDAHO, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safeguard Equipment has partnered with EMSI to bring their Compass™ Personal Voltage & Current Detector (PVCD) to markets outside the US. EMSI has made it their mission to deliver safety and electro-mechanical solutions to the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Their skill at navigating the global marketplace has now brought Compass™ to the employees of Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), an enterprise that provides over 25% of Colombia’s energy needs.In its 1st year of operation, Safeguard Equipment has sold thousands of Compass™ PVCDs. Compass™ prevents electrocution and saves lives by alerting users to sources of live voltage and current in their surroundings; features include an innovative hard hat mount, precision engineered digital sensor technology, and a durable all-weather housing have made Compass™ and its 360 degree protection a must have on high risk job sites.EPM is comprised of 12 utility companies throughout Colombia: Antioquia, Bogotá, Manizales, Armenia, Pereira, Bucaramanga, Cúcuta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cali, and Quibdó. They have also implemented a hydroelectric project in Panama and provide advice & technical assistance for the implementation of potable water, sanitary sewers, and wastewater treatment projects in Guadalajara, Mexico. They even provide telecommunications services in regions of the United States and Spain.Electrical injuries and accidents can happen anywhere, but extreme equatorial climates like those found in much of Colombia tend to carry even higher risks. Nothing can eliminate all jobsite dangers, but commitment to personal safety is the best defense. The easiest way for utilities to avoid electrical accidents is to provide their workers with top-quality protective equipment including gloves, hard hats, boots, eye protection, and PVCDs like Compass™. EPM’s decision to improve worker safety with Compass™ makes perfect sense because Safeguard’s mission is “to innovate in all things safety and bring peace of mind in any work environment” and EPM is committed to always putting safety first.Contact: Peter J. Poullos, Director of Marketing Email: poullos@safeguardequipment.com Phone: 208 773-9263 ext. 3 or Paul Secrest, Marketing Manager Email: secrest@safeguardequipment.com



