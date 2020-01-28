Artifex Software to Showcase SmartOffice Enterprise Solutions at 2020 RSA Conference

Artifex to showcase SmartOffice at RSAC 2020

Artifex to exhibit with live demonstrations of SmartOffice, our mobile document editing application that can be secured in enterprise security platforms.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artifex Software, Inc., the developer of SmartOffice, will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2020 RSA Conference at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA from February 24 - 27, booth #4224 North Hall.SmartOffice is a lightweight and easy-to-use mobile document productivity suite. View, edit, create, print, present and share Microsoft Office and PDF documents via your mobile device. SmartOffice has been designed to provide an intuitive easy-to-use mobile workflow, perfect for today’s on-the-go world. New features include PDF form filling, full-screen viewing mode, and support for footnotes and endnotes. Additional advanced features are slated for release later in the year.Artifex will showcase how leading organizations rely on SmartOffice to empower their mobile workforce. SmartOffice offers a variety of solutions that can be securely incorporated into an enterprise document workflow platform. The SmartOffice SDK seamlessly and securely integrates with EFSS, MDM or EMM environments, while the SmartOffice Mobile App can be wrapped within an enterprise security platform.“In 2019 alone, over 4 billion records were exposed due to data breaches, so taking measures to prevent a breach in today’s increasingly mobile work environment is critical to an organization's security,” said Miles Jones, President of Artifex. “Mobile workforces need to conduct their work efficiently, while Enterprise IT departments must be diligent in securing their networks. The SmartOffice SDK makes it easy to incorporate these essential work functions into enterprise security platforms. We like to refer to SmartOffice as the ‘securable alternative’ to MS Office for mobile.”SmartOffice SDK provides all the functionality and features of our SmartOffice app, available to be secured within an enterprise’s encrypted network. Enterprise IT departments can prevent data breaches via SmartOffice SDK’s controlled access permission tools and customizable document editing controls, that extend down to the user or document level. Enterprise information is secured while employees are empowered to work with their MS Office and PDF documents while on-the-go.“SmartOffice makes tremendous sense for mobile platform companies and organizations looking for a securable document viewing/editing tool for mobile deployment,” said Lisa Fenn, Director of Marketing for Artifex. “SmartOffice’s small footprint is well suited for mobile devices and was designed to integrate within enterprise security platforms. In addition, SmartOffice is fully functional without Internet connectivity. Files can be saved and edited locally with no Internet dependency. Not only does SmartOffice seamlessly support MS Office documents, but it also provides the added benefit of PDF viewing and annotation capabilities.”For more information and a demo of SmartOffice , please visit the Artifex booth #4224 Moscone Center, North Hall. Or, contact the company at sosales@ artifex.com XXXAbout ArtifexFor over 25 years Artifex Software has provided premier document management solutions to top-level global customers including Adobe, BlackBerry, Google, Dropbox, IBM, Intel, HP, Xerox, LG Electronics, BenQ, Garmin, and more. With teams of engineers and leadership talent on three continents – North America, Europe, and Asia – we are positioned to help ensure your needs are met. Visit our web site at artifex.com.



