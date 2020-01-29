Purple Heart Homes Enters 2020 With Successful End to 2019

Charitable Veterans Organization Ends Its’ First Full Decade Having Experienced Numerous Accomplishments

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes (PHHUSA – www.PHHUSA.org ) is pleased to announce that it has ended 2019 – and the 2010-2019 decade - having experienced substantial growth.In 2019 PHHUSA entered several new markets, helping Veterans in regions including Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska and Boston, Massachusetts. It established four new Purple Heart Homes Chapters: the PHH Pine Belt, Mississippi Chapter, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; the PHH East Texas Chapter, based in Tyler, Texas; the PHH Pensacola, Florida; and the Cook Inlet Chapter out of Anchorage, Alaska,with additional new PHH Chapters in the process of being created. PHHUSA held its’ third annual Veterans Aging Summit in October 2019 in Denver, Colorado, maintained its’ annual sporting events including the Dale Beatty Memorial Golf Tournament and the Patriot Sporting Clays Classic, and hosted its inaugural “Purple Camo Ball” in November 2019. PHHUSA has continued to grow its work with its partners, which include the Home Depot Foundation, National League of Cities, and several national banks and local credit unions, and as a result of growth into new regions and states, obtained a multitude of new PHHUSA volunteers and friends.Perhaps most importantly, at the end of 2019, PHHUSA had served more than 530 Veterans with their homes; from its inception in 2008 through November 2017, it had completed 300. The organization is delighted that its’ capability to serve significantly more Service Connected Disabled Veterans has grown exponentially.“Without the many volunteers and donors stepping up the work we do just would not be possible.” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “Thank you doesn’t ever say enough, but our volunteers and donors knowing they have changed the lives of over 530 veterans and their families forever is gratification enough for them. Something I hope more and more people will seek out. When we help others in their time of need, not seeking anything in return, we change our perspective of life. With your eyes wide open to others’ needs and your ability to help, suddenly life isn’t so bad. Get involved somewhere, make a difference and contribute to making America a better place. After all that’s what so many generations of men and women have fought and died for, so you could make our county and the world a better place.”PHHUSA has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place and The Veterans Home Ownership Program. From building a ramp to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, PHHUSA’s programs are designed to fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras. Please join PHHUSA and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in yourcommunity. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help PHHUSA in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 national non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.



