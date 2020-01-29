LogicBay Announces Anders Pink Integration Within FUSE

This partnership enables access to relevant and fresh content to every FUSE member.

We’re delighted to partner with LogicBay on their new FUSE platform. A challenge we all face is information overload – too much irrelevant content, too little time. We’re partnering to solve for this.” — Michelle Hazelton

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogicBay announces a strategic partnership with leading content curation provider, Anders Pink for integration with FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem created for the manufacturing industry. The FUSE platform , launched last fall, offers a unique and innovative digital environment for all key stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to connect, grow their business, and learn from other members.Anders Pink, launched in late 2017, tracks over 50,000 topics for more than 1 million people across more than 25 leading platforms and partners such as Scania and Hitachi. With updates happening every few hours, Anders Pink delivers a new way to learn each day by compiling a greatest hits list of curated content from the best sources on the web, keeping learners updated and always ‘in the know’.By partnering with Anders Pink channel owners within the FUSE platform can deliver relevant and fresh content to every member of their channel. Practically, upon logging in, FUSE members gain immediate access to a unique list of topic articles, specially curated for the channels they subscribe to. Example topics include, Channel Sales for Manufacturing, Leadership, Inbound Marketing, and Content Marketing for Manufacturing.“We’re delighted partner with LogicBay on their new FUSE platform. A challenge we all face is information overload – too much irrelevant content, too little time. We’re partnering to solve for this. The Anders Pink integration will curate and deliver high quality, recent and relevant insights from the best of the web directly to channel owners and members within FUSE, so they’re always up to speed on the topics that matter to them and their customers.” --Michelle Hazelton, Anders Pink Managing Director“The integration with Anders Pink will allow every FUSE member to experience new learning each time they login and visit a FUSE channel. With Anders Pink dynamically aggregating content from millions of sources around the web, FUSE channel owners and individual members ALWAYS have immediate access to current and trending resources in one central location. This is significant benefit for all FUSE members”. -- Todd Grant, FUSE Program DirectorAbout LogicBay:LogicBay provides technology-enabled solutions that enable manufacturers to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay’s technology suite includes Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Learning Management System (LMS), and FUSE.FUSE, a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry fosters opportunities for members to connect and collaborate effectively, exchange information, gain immediate access to content & courses and activate new and incremental sources of revenue. For additional information, visit: https://www.growwithfuse.com/ About Anders Pink:Anders Pink is an award-winning content curation tool. They make content curation for learning easier, better managed, and integrated into the tools and platforms their clients and partners already use. This gives users the freedom to:• Discover content on any topic from millions of sources• Stay up to date with fresh content automatically every few hours• Bring the best of the web into any app or platform, including Slack, MS Teams, and over 30 Learning Platforms and PartnersWith over 1 million people staying up to date at O2, Cat Marine, Hitachi Rail, GSK and many more, and partners including LogicBay, Kineo, Learning Pool, Toolwire and SAP, Anders Pink is helping to make learning self-directed, personalized and at point of need for everyone. For additional information, visit: https://anderspink.com/

FUSE - A member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.