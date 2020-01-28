Caserta Announces Nationwide Geographic Expansion

Caserta

Leading data and analytics consulting firm expands national footprint.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following rapid growth in 2019, data and analytics consulting firm Caserta is pleased to announce the expansion of its headquarters to key locations across the United States.With key firm stakeholders now in New York City, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and consultants in 17 states, Caserta’s growth to hubs across the country ensures seamless delivery of its nationwide offerings to its clients.“Caserta has worked with more than 120 clients across 30 states and 8 countries. I look forward to further growth in 2020 as we continue to expand our geographic presence nationwide,” said Joe Caserta, founding President of Caserta.Earlier this month, Caserta announced the growth of its leadership team with SVP of Sales, Alex Magness who was hired on the heels of industry thought leader, Doug Laney, who joined the firm as Principal, Data & Analytics Strategy.About CasertaCaserta is a leading professional services company that helps transform businesses for growth by aligning their organization’s people, processes, and platforms to become analytics-driven. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises monetize data.



