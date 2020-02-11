e-Core Achieves Accelerance Certification as Top Software Development Firm in South America

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerance , a US-based consulting firm that helps technology leaders create and execute effective strategies for global software outsourcing, recognizes e-Core of Brazil and New York as a Certified Partner within the Accelerance Global Network. e-Core is among the 3% of top-rated software development companies worldwide known as the Accelerance Global Network.Each Certified Partner in the Accelerance Global Network is investigated across more than 500 business and technology criteria that indicate proven security testing outsourcing into the software development lifecycle. The certification process culminates with an on-site visit with e-Core for final validation of all software outsourcing criteria including team members, facilities, and security validation.e-Core believes in delivering technology solutions to their clients in a more efficient and timely manner. With more than 15 years of experience outsourcing global projects, e-Core optimizes software development through extended teams and technical support teams.As an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner Enterprise, they have more than 12 years of experience delivering Atlassian consulting making customers more responsive to market changes by speeding their processes.Accelerance published all of their investigative findings in the e-Core Partner Showcase page - a resource for companies looking to outsource software development. The showcase provides in-depth company reviews, interviews, resources and documents that highlight the particular capabilities, processes, and specialties of e-Core.Ryan Schauer, Partner Success Manager at Accelerance, is a key player in the evaluation and acceptance of new partners in the Accelerance Global Network. “e-Core is an elite South American Atlassian company that fits into a niche market that we foresee our Clients requiring in the future. Accelerance is pleased to announce this partnership and we have high expectations for e-Core and their specialized skill sets.”Founded in 1999, e-Core has offices which span North and South America and specializes in custom application development, software quality assurance, Atlassian services, DevOps, JIRA, Atlassian training, Atlassian migration, scrum, lean culture, project management, and agile culture.About Accelerance, Inc.Accelerance provides professional guidance for planning, sourcing and managing global software teams. By working with Accelerance, clients tap into domestic software development leadership and the largest network of proven software outsourcing companies in the world.

