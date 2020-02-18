Keeping Up-to-Date on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence; 2,000+ Tweets

JoAnn M. Laing

RIDGEFIELD, NJ, US, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The swirling robotics and artificial intelligence world is proving almost too time consuming for those seeking to stay ahead of how it is affecting business practices and creating opportunities.As robotics and AI integration grow 38% per year, today's and tomorrow's work habits, fulfillment, management are changing ...by 2025 there will be 58 million net new jobs created, according to Forbes.While some cross-sector participants (private, public, government) are aware how these changes are already disrupting every aspect of work and redefining productivity, others are seeking information.Tweeting for 8+ years and participating for two plus decades in the evolving robotics and AI world, JoAnn M. Laing’s prescient 2000+ tweets offer observations and insights highlighting the latest technology breakthroughs and how they advance the workplace.Her daily tweets cut across industry sectors, including: Agriculture, Business Services, Consumer Products and Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transportation and Warehousing, among others.“Keeping on top of these changes is proving almost insurmountable to busy professionals,” Laing said. “That’s why I started these tweets, curating the latest information to help others stay informed.”JoAnn’s tweets can be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/newsrobotics or on the National Robotics Education Foundation website ( www.the-nref.org ).About JoAnn M. Laing: She has 21+ years of experience with advanced technologies (robotics, AI, machine learning, NLP). She is Chairman of The National Robotics Education Foundation and Information Strategies, Inc.



