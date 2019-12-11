Protecting US Infostructure From Drones

Thomas Atwood

Efforts to protect US infostructure from Drone attacks detailed by The National Robotics Education Foundation in new report spurred by recent oil field raids.

RIDGEFIELD, NJ, US, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil fields knocked out 5% of the world's oil production.The raid by relatively inexpensive drones woke up many US infrastructure managers of the potential harm these remote devices could wreck on the American economy.The National Robotics Education Foundation (NREF) has put together a comprehensive report of available counter measures.The report details major players developing counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) weapons. These C-UAS systems are being urgently deployed to protect municipal buildings, stadiums, airports, universities and commercial businesses to oppose drone attacks ranging from those by individual machines to massive assaults by drone swarms.Also discussed are techniques for fending off these malicious attacks. These range from kinetic weapons (projectiles) and jamming measures to lasers and directed energy weapons. The full report is available free here.Thomas Atwood, Executive Director of the NREF, said the report was drafted to help individuals, corporations, municipalities and governmental agencies better evaluate measures that can be taken to counter aerial threats from both domestic and foreign actors.About the NREF:The National Robotics Education Foundation (NREF), founded in 2009, is a 501c3 dedicated to robotics-based education efforts. NREF is an informational clearinghouse that identifies the most accessible and affordable curricula, products and learning resources. It has also adopted a goal to provide original and sponsored research that fosters the adoption of robotics within educational curriculum in grades 1-12 to encourage careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).



