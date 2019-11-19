New Information Exchange For Women In Advanced Technology Announced

JoAnn M. Laing

In perhaps the first of its kind, a single source database for, to, and about Women in Advance Technologies launched today. Go to www.the-nref.org/wat.

We saw a need for a single source to enable women leading the technological explosion to exchange ideas, inspire others, expand their career paths, and receive wider public notice.” — JoAnn M. Laing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In perhaps the first of its kind, a single source information exchange for, to, and about Women in Advance Technologies (WAT) was announced today at the Tech-Up for Women Conference in New York.As envisioned by its creator JoAnn Laing, chairperson of the National Robotics Education Foundation, ( www.the-nref.org ) participation in this database is free and open to all women engaged in AI, robotics , and other advanced technologies.“We saw a need for a single source to enable women leading the technological explosion we are seeing every day to exchange ideas, inspire others, engage in public events, expand their career paths, and receive wider public notice,” Laing said at the event.“Populated with self-identified industry leaders, the WAT database provides a single source for women to find each other for networking, explore new employment opportunities, be available as possible speakers, board members and mentors,” she added.Laing pointed out there is no charge to be included in this database. It takes just two minutes to enter an individual’s information; and participants opt as to whether their information in part or whole is published.Laing notes an individual’s information and selections can be updated, changed at any time by contacting wateditor@the-nref.org.Laing also explained that funding for the database is from contributors and corporations; and it will be administered by the National Robotics Education Foundation.About The NREFThe National Robotics Education Foundation (NREF), founded in 2009, is a 501c3 dedicated to robotics-based education efforts. NREF is an information clearinghouse that identifies the most accessible and affordable curricula, products and learning resources. It has also adopted a goal to provide original and sponsored research that fosters the adoption of robotics within educational curriculum in grades 1-12 to encourage careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).To become a part of this ground breaking database, go to: http://www.the-nref.org/wat



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.