National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognizes Professionals Earning Certification

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pat Siergiey of Capstone Community Action-CCFP, Barre, VT earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) & CACFP Management Professional (CMP) Certifications. “Being committed to professional standards is important as a sponsor of CACFP because I want to improve and maintain the health and nutritional status of children in care while promoting the development of good eating habits.”Patrick Thomas of the US Army MWR CYSS, APO, NY earned the CACFP Management Professional (CMP) Certification. “I have been working with the US Army Europe Child Care Programs and the CACFP for 27 years, and found that by becoming certified it provided more credibility within the Child Nutrition community. Personally, it pushed me to maintain my CEU hours and has helped me grow professionally. The training requirements keep you informed of emerging trends in the Child Nutrition world and help you and your entire CACFP food service program improve.”Through the CACFP Professionals Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that our nation's most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food. Since 1986, NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies by providing education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country.



