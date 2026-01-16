National CACFP Association Celebrates 40 Years and Announces Leadership Transition

Lisa Mack, Alexia Thex MEd

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) proudly marks its 40th anniversary in 2026, celebrating four decades of advancing the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and supporting the thousands of professionals who provide nutritious meals to children and adults nationwide. As the association embarks on this milestone year, NCA also announces a leadership transition with Alexia Thex stepping into the role of President following the tenure of longtime President and CEO Lisa Mack.Since its founding in 1986, NCA has grown into the leading national voice for CACFP stakeholders, offering education, advocacy and community-building opportunities that strengthen nutrition programs across the country. The association’s 40th anniversary honors the dedication of its members, partners and staff, as well as the leadership that has guided NCA’s growth and impact.Lisa Mack has served NCA with distinction since 2012, leading the association through periods of growth and increased national visibility. Under her leadership, NCA expanded professional development opportunities, strengthened advocacy efforts and deepened its commitment to supporting CACFP operators and sponsors.“It has been an incredible honor to lead this organization and work alongside the CACFP community who are so deeply committed to nourishing our nation,” said Mack. “As we celebrate 40 years of impact, I am proud of how far the association has come and confident in its future. Alexia’s dedication to the CACFP community, her strategic vision and her deep understanding of our mission make her the right leader to guide NCA into its next chapter.”Alexia Thex brings more than a decade of experience with NCA to her new role as President. She joined the association in 2014 and has held several leadership positions, most recently serving as Vice President of Policy, Partnerships and Events. Throughout her tenure, Thex has led national advocacy efforts, cultivated strategic partnerships and overseen education and events that support CACFP stakeholders nationwide.“It is an honor to step into this role during such a meaningful year for the association,” said Thex. “For 40 years, NCA has been committed to ensuring children and adults in care settings have access to nutritious meals. I am grateful for Lisa’s leadership and mentorship, and I look forward to building on that legacy as we continue to serve and advocate for the CACFP community.”As NCA celebrates its 40th anniversary, the association remains focused on its mission to support and advance the CACFP through leadership, education and advocacy. With this transition, NCA looks ahead to a future rooted in collaboration, innovation and continued impact.

