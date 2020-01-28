Life Goes On Roadmap® Announces Support for Dementia Support Northwest with Generous Matching Donor Pledge

This program is one that Life Goes On Roadmap aims to expand to serve other non profit organizations that support families during times of profound change.

BELLINGHAM, WA, US, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dementia Support Northwest , a Washington State non-profit organization, has accepted a generous matching donor pledge to reward those who make online contributions of $100 or more to support their vital work in Whatcom County, Life Goes On Roadmap Co-Founder Nancy Juetten announced today.When donors make a $100 online donation to support the organization’s educational and support work for families coping with a dementia or Alzheimer's diagnosis, donors will receive a matching gift of equal value called Life Goes On Roadmap.This is a digital system that guides families to organize their personal financial information and crucial documents before disease, disaster, diminished mental capacity, or death can stop them.Joann Clemo, executive director for Dementia Support Northwest, says that many of the families they serve are looking for resources to help them organize their financial information after a family member has been diagnosed with some sort of dementia. The progressive nature of the disease creates urgency to compile information for day to day household management, bill paying, and more before the information can no longer be remembered.Bellingham, WA residents Nancy and Steve Juetten, CFP, created and brought Life Goes On Roadmap to market in 2018 after three women they knew had their financial lives turned upside down by sudden diagnosis, divorce, or death. Since then, they’ve been involved in caring for a close family member struggling with diminished mental capacity. They are aware of the duties that family members and those with Power of Attorney responsibility encounter as they manage finances, household operations, and other details for family members who are not able to do this for themselves.This association between Dementia Support Northwest and Life Goes On Roadmap is well timed to nurture and reward those who make modest donations, especially in light of a 2017 tax law change.When this change took effect, married couples filing jointly could no longer itemize on their 2018 tax returns against the $24,000 new standard allowable deduction. Individual giving declined 1.1% in 2018 to $292.09 billion; it fell 3.4% adjusted for inflation, according to Giving USA 2019: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2018. Giving by individuals decreased as a percentage of total giving from 70% in 2017 to 68% in 2018. Now fundraisers are challenged to get even more resourceful to find ways to raise needed funds to continue their good work.According to this report published by the Alzheimer’s Association offering Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures by state for 2019, 100 thousand people aged 65 and older in Washington State were expected to receive an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in 2019. That number is expected to grow by 27.3% by 2025 to 140 thousand people. This total includes many families living in and around Whatcom County.About Life Goes On RoadmapIn 2018, Nancy and Steve Juetten, CFP, created Life Goes On Roadmap to empower families across the country to organize their personal finance information and crucial documents before something random or crazy can stop them. Hundreds of families so far use the game board, guidebook, and digital organizer to get their acts together as they compile, save, update, and share the information with people who have a need to know. Professional service providers such as financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, accountants, and more also license the system to share with their most valuable clients. Their new alliance with Dementia Support Northwest expands the company’s contributions into the non- profit arena where many more lives can be touched and transformed by their practical system. Other non-profit organizations serving families during times of profound transition are encouraged to get in touch to explore similar alliances.About Dementia Support NorthwestSince 1983, Dementia Support Northwest has served families in Whatcom County in Washington State who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The organization’s mission is to educate people and provide support for adults caring for those affected by dementia-related diseases.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.