Krishna Bansal for Congress, Dr. Robert Renteria, Announce Partnership

Krishna Bansal

Civic leaders to provide disadvantaged and minority youth opportunities to achieve the American dream

Education and training initiatives developed by Dr. Renteria help youth and the adults in their lives.” — Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Renteria

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krishna Bansal , Republican Candidate for Illinois’ 11th District’s congressional seat, and international award winning Latino author/civic leader Dr. Robert Renteria , have partnered to raise awareness on how to sustain a diverse community. The announcement was made today.As part of this effort, Krishna Bansal and Dr. Renteria will distribute no-cost, award-winning educational curriculum to support the district’s youth, and community at large. The partners said their aim is to cultivate a diverse community around the shared goals of contribution, safety, and education.The teaching tools address bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, and school drop outs. Among the resources are a culturally relevant book series written by Dr. Robert Renteria.Krishna Bansal said it was an easy decision to partner with Dr. Renteria. He added that he looked forward to working with Dr. Renteria to improve lives and make the American dream real for all Americans.“Education and hard work is what gave me the advantage I needed to succeed in business and life,” explained Krishna Bansal. "I want to make those opportunities available to as many students as possible.”Bansal is a successful small business owner and community volunteer who has been a leader in raising money and support for disadvantaged students seeking educational opportunities. Before and during his career, he has assisted people from diverse backgrounds."Education and training initiatives developed by Dr. Renteria help youth and the adults in their lives,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. "Our efforts are strengthened and position us to alter more lives for the greater when officials like Krishna Bansal come on board.”To learn more about Krishna Bansal’s campaign, visit: https://www.krishnaforcongress.com , follow the campaign on Facebook at Krishna for Congress, or contact: Jon Zahm, Director of Communications and Special Projects (630) 946-8683To learn more about Dr. Robert Renteria, visit http://www.fromthebarrio.com or call (312) 933-5619. For bookings and media opportunities, contact Fran Briggs. (928) 275-1642.ABOUT KRISHNA BANSALKrishna Bansal is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and an active community leader who believes in giving back to his community. He is also the Chairman of Indian Community Outreach for the City of Naperville and has volunteered his time to education, business and civic organizations. Krishna has also been instrumental in founding the Indian Community Outreach program which hosts the Naperville’s annual India Day Parade. The organization educates, integrates and empowers the Indian American community with the aim of keeping them a part of mainstream American fabric. He’s the President and CEO of Q1 Technologies, Inc. (Q1Tech), a technology and services company he founded in 2002. His company has worked with educational institutions, governments and Fortune 500 corporations with complex technology and improving global operations. He launched his congressional run on November 7, 2019.ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIADr. Renteria addresses youth issues through his From the Barrio book series and school-based and faith-based curricula to inspire, motivate, and teach teens and at-risk youth how to make better life choices. He says the Barrio movement will help to change the landscape by offering effective teaching tools. His books and comprehensive non-generic programs have impacted hundreds of thousands of youth across America and in 25 other countries. As a critically acclaimed speaker, he is instrumental in expanding youth and anti-violence initiatives. He is also recognized for his effectiveness to transcend culture by reaching youth from different backgrounds and countries.

Civic Leader, Dr. Robert Renteria



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.