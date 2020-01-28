Respond Fast Recognized Among the Best Tech Startups in Hayward, CA
Respond Fast has been listed among the 2020 Best Tech Startup in Hayward by The Tech Tribune.
Respond Fast has created the first Voice Activated Call to Action™ or VACTA, which allows consumers to respond to offline advertising campaigns using any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled smart speaker. Offers, coupons, surveys, and more can be accessed with the use of a phrase or code tied to a campaign. VACTA is an exciting and convenient path for consumers to respond to and engage with advertising.
“We chose Hayward, CA for its diversity and proximity to both San Francisco and the Silicon Valley,” says Mike Gunderson, CEO and Founder of Respond Fast. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hayward tech community and among The Tech Tribune’s list of best local startups.”
About Respond Fast
Respond Fast is part of Respond Now LLC, founded in 2018 to create the first Voice Activated Call-To-Action (VACTA) technology that uses smart speakers to respond to offline media campaigns deploying direct mail, TV/radio spots, print ads, collateral, TV/radio spots, billboards, signage or product label/packaging. Consumers simply ask their smart speakers to redeem an offer, download an app, respond to a survey, or speak with a salesperson. The company was founded by direct response marketing veteran Mike Gunderson.
