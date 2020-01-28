Respond Fast Recognized Among the Best Tech Startups in Hayward, CA

Respond Fast recognized as best startup in Hayward, CA Respond Fast

Respond Fast has been listed among the 2020 Best Tech Startup in Hayward by The Tech Tribune.

We’re proud to be a part of the Hayward tech community and among The Tech Tribune’s list of best local startups.” — Mike Gunderson, CEO and Founder of Respond Fast

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to “recognize and honor the most exemplary young companies all across the country,” The Tech Tribune partners with Crunchbase to publish an annual Best Tech Startups series for every major US city and state. For Hayward, CA five companies were highlighted based on a number of factors, including:1. Revenue potential2. Leadership team3. Brand/product traction4. Competitive landscape Respond Fast has created the first Voice Activated Call to Action™ or VACTA, which allows consumers to respond to offline advertising campaigns using any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled smart speaker. Offers, coupons, surveys, and more can be accessed with the use of a phrase or code tied to a campaign. VACTA is an exciting and convenient path for consumers to respond to and engage with advertising.“We chose Hayward, CA for its diversity and proximity to both San Francisco and the Silicon Valley,” says Mike Gunderson, CEO and Founder of Respond Fast. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hayward tech community and among The Tech Tribune’s list of best local startups.”About Respond FastRespond Fast is part of Respond Now LLC, founded in 2018 to create the first Voice Activated Call-To-Action (VACTA) technology that uses smart speakers to respond to offline media campaigns deploying direct mail, TV/radio spots, print ads, collateral, TV/radio spots, billboards, signage or product label/packaging. Consumers simply ask their smart speakers to redeem an offer, download an app, respond to a survey, or speak with a salesperson. The company was founded by direct response marketing veteran Mike Gunderson.



