CloudChomp Announces VMC Deep Dive – Migration Planning Just Got Easier

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools is putting more power into customers’ hands by allowing them to control how CC Analyzer configures their workloads on VMWare Cloud. VMC Deep Dive allows customers to cluster hosts, view storage options, and model storage in AWS S3 in the cloud, effectively lowering TCO quickly and efficiently.The simplest migration from VMware Cloud to AWS is a VMC lift-and-shift. When customers make the decision to lift and shift, the financial and performance impact can be significant. With the limitations on TB per host on VMware Cloud on AWS, customers with large storage footprints may find they need more hosts to handle the storage when “lifting and shifting”. VMC Deep Dive allows customers to estimate their storage in AWS S3 to eliminate the need of paying for additional hosts in the cloud.“The migration to VMware Cloud on AWS can be more challenging than it needs to be without what we call ‘deep dive’ tooling”, says David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “Not only can we produce a TCO and right-sized cost assessment for VMware to VMware Cloud on AWS in 24 hours, but we also provide simple tooling that puts financial and migration modeling in the hands of everyone involved in the project, from AWS, Advanced Consulting Partners, and Customers, providing shared access to data and modeling technology. Addressing storage issues requiring AWS S3 storage solutions or clustering your host by application or environment type can be done as a team at the click of a button, vs. modeling on complex spreadsheets that only one person understands.”CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit https://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.

