National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognizes Professionals Earning Certification

Leah Penna, CMP, CCNP Charlene Olson, CCNP National CACFP Sponsors Association

Leah Penna and Charlene Olson Professional Recognition

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leah Penna of FP Assistance, Forney, TX earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) & CACFP Management Professional (CMP) Certifications. “Everyone who is involved in the CACFP can benefit by attaining their CACFP certification. In addition to receiving vital continuing education, we have the ability to place the certification logos on our website and email signatures. This is an excellent way for our clients to recognize our commitment to serving them in the best way possible.”Charlene Olson of 4C for Children, Cincinnati, OH earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certification. “As a monitor of the Child Nutrition Program I have the knowledge to support and discuss with providers the impact of diet and wellness to prevent illness and improve cognition in children, and the overall benefit to families and communities. Nutrition education, advocacy and promoting healthy lifestyle choices is a message that is ever-changing in our society.”Through the CACFP Professionals Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that our nation's most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food. Since 1986, NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies by providing education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.