IDS Welcomes Eldon Richards as Chief Technology Officer

IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology announced that Eldon Richards has joined its executive team as Chief Technology Officer.

Eldon will be an invaluable asset as we look to further the functional capabilities of our leading products and explore new ways to drive efficiency, scalability and innovation for our customers.” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

Mr. Richards brings more than 20 years of enterprise software product development and global technology leadership to IDS. In his role, Mr. Richards will lead the development of all products including the IDScloud™ platform which is based on the market leading InfoLease® portfolio management and Rapport® origination solutions.

“Eldon’s deep technical expertise, leadership qualities and extensive experience in disruptive technologies make him a perfect fit for IDS,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “Eldon will be an invaluable asset as we look to further the functional capabilities of our market leading products and explore new ways to leverage technology to drive further efficiency, scalability and innovation for our customers. I am thrilled to welcome him as our new CTO.”

Mr. Richards joins IDS from Redondo Technology, an enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform providing revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations. As Recondo’s CTO, he was responsible for all aspects of their SaaS technology platform including integration of advanced technologies like machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP). Mr. Richards was a key contributor to the company’s success which led to the acquisition by Waystar. Prior to Recondo, Mr. Richards held executive technology leadership positions at PatientPoint, Optum, and United Health Group.

Mr. Richards holds an undergraduate degree in computer science from the University of Utah, MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, as well as graduate level certificates from Stanford University and Washington University in St. Louis and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

