The Local Vapor Introduces Locally-Sourced Hemp Flower to Doylestown and Ambler Locations

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Local Vapor , Bucks County’s leading retailer of premium e-liquids, vaping hardware and CBD products since 2014, recently announced it now carries hemp flower — a vapable, non-psychoactive form of CBD for anxiety, pain relief and relaxation.“We’re excited to bring hemp flower to the Bucks County vaping community,” said Ken Cala, Co-Owner and Executive Director of The Local Vapor. “Hemp flower is now said to be the most effective form of CBD, and it’s in high demand right now.”The Local Vapor’s current hemp flower offering includes products from New Hope-based HerbalHealers, and Michigan-based The Helping Friendly Hemp Company. In the coming weeks, they plan to stock a couple additional strains of hemp flower from Pennsylvania-grown Wild Fox Provisions. Both store locations also carry dry herb vaporizers compatible with hemp flower and medical marijuana prescriptions, and offer special ordering for parts and accessories.In addition to hemp flower, The Local Vapor recently added an expanded selection of CBD vape oils and non-vapor CBD products to its offering, reaching a new segment of customers interested in the medicinal benefits of hemp.“When you look at vapor shops nearby in the Philadelphia area, there’s a reason people come back to us,” Cala added. “We’re creating a top-quality experience not only through our customer service, but the variety of products we carry. Hemp flower is another exciting avenue to reach CBD users in Bucks County and beyond.”Customers who are interested in learning more about the uses and benefits of CBD and hemp can visit www.thelocalvapor.com/cbd , or speak with Local Vapor staff at the Doylestown or Ambler store locations.About The Local VaporThe Local Vapor is a locally-owned, community-minded vapor shop offering only the highest quality vaping liquids, eCigarettes, CBD vape oils and non-vapor CBD products. It is widely regarded as the best vapor shop for conscious consumers in Bucks County and the Greater Philadelphia area. Founded in 2014, The Local Vapor seeks to promote safe vaping practices, provide expert product knowledge, and encourage alternatives to smoking. More information is available at www.thelocalvapor.com



