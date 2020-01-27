Dr. Melissa Samartano of the Holistic Counseling Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MelissaSamartano1 MelissaSamartano2 Book

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we seek counseling for depression, anxiety, panic, or trauma we expect to pour our heart out and release all those pent-up emotions we have bottled up inside. But what if instead our doctor prefers to examine the root cause of our issues? What if they seek to treat us by suggesting acupuncture, yoga, herbs, mindfulness, meditation, connecting to higher consciousness, helping us learn to listen to that inner wisdom, and encouraging self-care? With these nonpharmacological methods of facilitating care, can we truly live in an optimal state of health and well-being?

Dr. Melissa Samartano, is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, she has a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Psychology and has a PHD in Metaphysics. She is from Plymouth, MA and has a clinical practice called Holistic Counseling Center with 5 licensed and credentialed clinicians working for her. She serves a broad population of people with an even broader range of mental health related issues. She is also a certified and registered yoga teacher and teaches ongoing yoga classes through her practice. Dr. Samartano is also the author of “Your Body Knows How To Heal: A Women’s Guide To Preventing And Reversing Heart Disease.”

“My practice encompasses a holistic approach that integrates the mind, body, and spirit focusing on your overall well-being, not just treating symptoms,” says Melissa. “By evaluating every aspect of my client’s health, I discover underlying causes of their mental health issues.”

Some may find they have physical issue such as thyroid, digestive, low testosterone, low iron, or other physical health issues they didn’t know about which is causing the mental health issue. Mostly all these issues are caused by external and internal stress on the body. Stress is the leading cause of disease in our country. Emotional stress, environmental stress, and living in the fight or flight response to life leads to chronic mental and physical illness. Melissa works with her clients on finding an emotional release for this underlying fear-based response to life. What are we holding onto emotionally that is causing chronic illness?

Twenty years ago, Melissa’s heart started racing out of control. It would routinely race up to 300 beats a minute for 45 minutes at a time. Her life was at serious risk causing her to frequently faint and black out sending her to the ER and ultimately landing her in the ICU for 10 days. After the second invasive heart procedure called an ablation didn’t work, she realized she needed to change her life. She remembers sitting there on the OR table thinking “I can’t live the rest of my life going in and out of the hospital and on medication blacking out everywhere.” Dr. Samartano could have died of a heart attack or stroke with her heart rate jumping up that high. So, she decided to change her life around.

According to Dr. Samartano, good nutrition is critical in healing our body, mind, and spirit. She emphasizes how important it is to focus on our gut health. Your gut represents 70% of your immune system. If the bacteria are sick so are you. She recommends eliminating white flour, sugar, corn, dairy, gluten, alcohol all huge contributors to obesity and poor nutrition which leads to chronic illness. By eating a plant-based diet you can not only lose weight but decrease your risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and cognitive issues.

“Along with nourishing our physical bodies we should practice nourishing our mind and spirit,” says Dr. Samartano “We emit feel good chemicals which help the body fight against disease and viruses. Practicing quieting the mind and listening to that inner wisdom, intuition, or gut feeling helps guide us in our lives making healthy choices for our bodies.”

In her book she discusses step by step key strategies to improve our overall health and happiness and literally reclaim our lives.

“I know it seems hard to think about what we need to do differently to help our healing process,” says Melissa. “And it could seem intimidating and overwhelming to think that we are contributing to our health either in healthy positive ways or unhealthy negative ways. I am here to tell you that you can do this. You can change your life around. In my book I provide techniques and tools to help you learn just how to accomplish it.”

Melissa emphasizes three things to properly heal: being patient, remaining proactive in order to yield results, and trusting the healing process.

“Learning to listen to our bodies is paramount in our healing process” says Dr. Samartano. “Making cognitive and behavioral changes, practicing mindfulness, yoga, prayer, meditation, increasing self-care, and focusing on what we love most invokes feelings of peace and contentment that will take us on a path to living our best lives and healing our bodies from chronic illness, isn’t that what we all want most?”

Says Melissa, “Your body is your most powerful ally and partner. You only have to empower it. I know you’re not perfect—no one is. But there is a path that is ideal for you that you can only perfect by starting to take one step after the other. Just as it is true that your reactions to stress have created your current state of illness, it is also true that you can choose new reactions and create a new state of health.”

