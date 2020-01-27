The Lincoln Project Calls on Republican Senators to Demand Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

Former Trump National Security Advisor Bolton Said Trump Directly Tied Aid to Ukraine to Investigation of Political Rival

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) called on Republican Senators to demand witnesses, including Ambassador John Bolton and others, to testify during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.In unpublished manuscripts of his new book, Ambassador Bolton, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, wrote that Trump told Bolton that he would continue freezing financial and security aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials announced an investigation into Trump’s 2020 political rival, according to the New York Times “Like a veteran mobster, President Trump tried to withhold security and money from Ukraine, until our ally announced a phony investigation into Trump’s own 2020 political rival,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “The case for Trump’s removal from office is clearer than ever and Republican Senators must uphold their Constitutional oaths and vote for a fair trial by allowing testimony from witnesses including Ambassador Bolton.”Today, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters “it’s increasingly likely” that his Republican Senate colleagues will join him in voting to hear from witnesses during the trial.The Lincoln Project will continue to urge Senators like Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Martha McSally (R-AZ), to follow Sen. Romney’s lead and call for witnesses to ensure a fair trial.To sign the petition demanding a fair impeachment trial of Trump, click here To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.