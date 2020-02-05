ShowStoppers® press event returns to MWC Barcelona 2020 for 13th year. In addition, ShowStoppers® will be a Supporting Partner of MWC Barcelona 2020.

BARCELONA, SPAIN AND AUSTIN,TX, SPAIN AND USA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th edition of ShowStoppers @ MWC Barcelona will again connect approximately 500 pre-qualified journalists to product launches, previews, hands-on demos and executive interviews by makers of mobile and wireless devices, developers of wireless and 5G services, entertainment content, VR/AR tools and apps and more.

ShowStoppers® @ MWC Barcelona 2020, https://www.showstoppers.com, will take place Sunday, 23 Feb. 2020, 15:00-18:00 (3:00-6:00 pm), at the Maritime Museum in Barcelona, Spain.

GSMA will convene the global mobile industry and adjacent sectors during the34th edition of MWC Barcelona from 28-30 February 2020 with events across Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet.

In addition, ShowStoppers® will be a Supporting Partner of MWC Barcelona 2020, https://www.mwcbarcelona.com. This partnership with GSMA, http://www.gsma.com -- which organizes the world’s largest exhibition and conference for the mobile industry – builds on the annual invitation-only press event that ShowStoppers produces in Barcelona for the mobile and tech industries.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote their brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

