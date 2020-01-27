Taradel Named Finalist for 'Most Innovative Poli-Tech Startup" at Reed Awards
New political advertising platform helps underserved candidates compete with data, media options, and self-service tools.
"We are honored be a finalist at the Reed Awards," said Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. "Any time you launch a disruptive technology, there's a bit of a leap of faith involved. This recognition goes a long way in validating our hard work and mission. The team is absolutely thrilled."
The company's self-service political ad platform enables candidates to quickly identify target voters and launch integrated direct mail and digital advertising campaigns. Key features of the non-partisan platform include a targeting tool for VTDs ranging from school precincts to congressional districts, built-in access to L2’s database of 190 million regularly-updated voter records, and nearly one hundred free, professionally-designed ad templates.
The 2020 Reed Awards will honor winners across 16 distinct category groups, representing the different specialisms of the political campaign industry, with distinct category groups for International (non-US) work, and Grassroots Advocacy work. Named after Campaigns & Elections founder Stanley Foster Reed, the Reed Awards embody excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design.
Winners will be announced at the 2020 Reed Awards & Conference in Atlanta, GA on February 19-20.
