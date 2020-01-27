Taradel Named Finalist for 'Most Innovative Poli-Tech Startup" at Reed Awards

Political Ad Platform (Taradel)

New political advertising platform helps underserved candidates compete with data, media options, and self-service tools.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel LLC, a Virginia-based martech company, has been named a finalist for 'Most Innovative Poli-Tech Startup" at the 2020 Reed Awards , a prestigious annual event hosted by Campaigns and Elections to showcase excellence in the political campaign industry."We are honored be a finalist at the Reed Awards," said Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. "Any time you launch a disruptive technology, there's a bit of a leap of faith involved. This recognition goes a long way in validating our hard work and mission. The team is absolutely thrilled."The company's self-service political ad platform enables candidates to quickly identify target voters and launch integrated direct mail and digital advertising campaigns. Key features of the non-partisan platform include a targeting tool for VTDs ranging from school precincts to congressional districts, built-in access to L2’s database of 190 million regularly-updated voter records, and nearly one hundred free, professionally-designed ad templates.The 2020 Reed Awards will honor winners across 16 distinct category groups, representing the different specialisms of the political campaign industry, with distinct category groups for International (non-US) work, and Grassroots Advocacy work. Named after Campaigns & Elections founder Stanley Foster Reed, the Reed Awards embody excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design.Winners will be announced at the 2020 Reed Awards & Conference in Atlanta, GA on February 19-20.



