Greenfield & Brownfield Growth in Healthcare establishments will drive the Medical Device Industry: Ken Research

BRAZIL, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The geriatric population is likely to increase to 25.4 Million in FY’2025. This will lead to an increase in demand for diagnosis and treatment of various health ailments like chronic disorders.The per capita healthcare expenditure will likely grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to a value of USD 1,419.8 Crore in 2025. This will lead to growth in the sales volume of various medical devices.Increase in penetration of medical insurance in the country as a result of positive growth in the disposable income will aid in increasing the penetration of healthcare facilities to remote areas. This will lead to a rise in the revenue of the medical device industry Rising Penetration of Insurance and Growth in Medical Tourism: The country will show vital signs of economic recovery which will complement growth in the medical insurance sector. Consequentially, an increase in investments in the private healthcare insurance businesses will fuel the number of medical procedures that will ultimately lead to a rise in the revenue of the industry. The influx of medical tourists in the country (estimated 1.5 million surgeries every year) will complement the revenue medical device market.Key Healthcare Initiatives and Growth in Health-tech Sector: Schemes like digitization of health records, growth in telehealth, and mobile health, AI-based health-tech startups (more than 250 startups till 2018) aim at extending healthcare facilities to remote regions. In the light of these schemes, the medical device sector is expected o witness rapid growth in volume market that will ultimately complement the revenue of the industry.Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Increase in the number of public hospitals (2,200 in 2013 to estimated 2,600 in 2025) will lead to higher revenue realization as newer capital equipment with upgraded technology will be installed in tertiary hospitals. Also, the business of medical device companies will be propelled by increasing the number of cardiac disorders and increasing the prevalence of cancer.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Brazil Medical Device Market Outlook to 2025 - by Type of Device (Reagent for In-Vitro Diagnostics, Materials and Supplies, Laboratory Equipment and Others), Type of Business Activity (Import and Local Production), Channel of Sales (Distributor and Direct), Type of End User (Hospital, Clinics and Diagnostic Lab Centers and Others) and By Region (South-East, South, North-East, Mid-West, and North)” observed that medical device in Brazil is in the growth stage and it can be further expanded through rising healthcare expenditure, increasing healthcare establishments and increasing penetration of medical insurance. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2025F.Key Segments Covered:-By Business ActivityImportLocal Production)By Sales ChannelDistributorDirect SalesBy Type of DeviceReagents for In-Vitro DiagnosticsMaterials and SuppliesLaboratory EquipmentOrthosis and ProsthesisDiagnostic Imaging and SuppliesDentistry EquipmentsHospital FurnitureOther Hospital EquipmentsBy Type of End UserHospitalClinicsDiagnostic Lab Centers and OthersBy RegionSouth-EastSouthNorth-EastMid-WestNorthKey Target AudienceMedical Device ManufacturersMedical Device DistributorsMedical Device ImportersGovernment AgenciesIVD Device CompaniesOrthopedic Device CompaniesHospital Furniture ManufacturersDiagnostic Imaging Device CompaniesTime Period Captured in the Report:Historical Period: 2013- 2018Forecast Period: 2019 – 2025Companies Covered:J&J MedicalMedtronicBaxter International Becton and DickinsonBoston ScientificB. BraunTerumo Medical CorporationEdwards Life SciencesStryker InternationalAdaviumGerathermKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Brazil Medical Device Market Value Chain AnalysisBrazil Medical Device Market Overview and GenesisBrazil Medical Device Market SizeBrazil Medical Device Market SegmentationImport Scenario in Brazil Medical Device MarketGovernment Role and Regulation in Brazil Medical Device MarketTrends and Developments in Brazil Medical Device MarketIssues and Challenges in Brazil Medical Device MarketCompetitive Scenario in Brazil Medical Device MarketBrazil Medical Device Market Future Projections, FY’2018-FY’2023EAnalyst RecommendationsFor More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



