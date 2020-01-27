Europe Freight Forwarding Market is expected to report Revenues over EUR 900 billion by 2025: Ken Research
The European freight forwarding market is highly fragmented with the presence of both large international players and domestic players.EUROPE, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern European countries like Poland, Romania, and Hungary are expected to grow in the future due to increasing manufacturing base in the countries and increasing foreign trade. Eastern Europe is also the gateway to land trade with Central Asia and China. All these factors will allow them to emerge as growing freight forwarding markets in the future.
There is a growing dearth of professional truck drivers in Europe because of high retirement rates and it facing an image crisis due to which young people are reluctant to join the industry. According to the International Road Transport Union (IRU), there was a gap of 21% in the demand and supply of truck drivers in Europe in 2018. The dearth is also driving up the cost of road freight.
Tech Disruptions in the freight forwarding industry are key for its future growth. Major companies are investing in technologies such as IoT, blockchain and autonomous transportation to help them gain an edge over the competition and future proof them in the industry.
TEN-T Policy: The TEN-T policy aims at connecting the major hubs in Europe through multiple infrastructure projects in the EU as well as non-EU countries. The completion of all of the projects in the TEN-T policy is expected by 2030, and by 2025 a majority of the projects are expected to be completed or near completion by 2025, which will help boost intra-Europe trade. The overall cost of all projects is around EUR 556 billion according to 2005 prices.
Shift of Freight Volumes from Road to Rail: Europe is committed to achieving the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement to curb down emissions. Since heavy goods vehicles are one of the largest pollutants on the road, European nations are making an effort to induce a modal shift of freight volumes from road to rail by investing in infrastructure and improve cross-border connections with other countries. Rail is a more eco-friendly alternative to road and a single train has the capacity to remove around 300 trucks from the roads.
The Belt and Road Initiative of China places Europe as the destination for Chinese trains. The initiative will improve connectivity between Europe, Central Asia, and China and offers an alternative to the ocean and air freight. It opens an important trade lane for European manufacturers to ship their goods to China. This will help to boost trade with Asia for European countries.
Analysts at Ken Research in their the latest publication “Europe Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2025 – By Country (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Others) and By Mode of Transportation (Road, Sea, Air, Rail, and Inland Waterways)” believe that the freight The forwarding industry in Europe is at a growing stage. Keeping the commitment towards the environment in mind, countries should focus on the modal shift from road to rail and inland waterway which would facilitate both intra-Europe and extra-Europe trade and thus contribute to the growth of the freight forwarding market.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Mode of Transportation
Road
Rail
Sea
Air
Inland Waterways
By Country (Revenues and Freight Volume)
Germany
Spain
France
UK
Italy
Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Belgium
Norway
Greece
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic
Hungary
Bulgaria
Denmark
Finland
Portugal
Slovenia
Slovakia
Lithuania
Ireland
Estonia
Latvia
Luxembourg
Croatia
Cyprus
Malta
Country Profile
By Mode of Transportation
Road
Rail
Sea
Air
Inland Waterways
By Road
International
Domestic Transportation
By Rail
International
Domestic Transportation
By Sea
International
Domestic Transportation
By Air
International
Domestic Transportation
By Inland Waterways
International
Domestic Transportation
Companies Covered
Europe
DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker
DACHSER
GEODIS
CEVA Logistics
DSV
Hellmann Logistics
Rhenus Logistics
CEVA Logistics
Austria
JCL Logistics
DACHSER
CEVA Logistics
Augustin Quehenberger
Lagermax
DSV
Belgium
Ziegler
Manuport
DHL
CEVA Logistics
Yusen Logistics
DACHSER
Hamann International
UPS
H. Essers
Kuehne + Nagel
GEFCO
Cargo-partner
Germany
Kuehne + Nagel
DACHSER
GEODIS
Koch International
Netherlands
CEVA Logistics
DACHSER
GEODIS
Broekman Logistics
Poland
Gruba Rupen
DB Schenker
Lotos Kolej
Rohlig SUUS
JASFBG
DSV
Sweden
DACHSER
DSV
Country Profiles
Austria
Belgium
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
Sweden
Key Target Audience
Freight Forwarding Companies
Freight Forwarding Consultancy Companies
Contract Logistics Companies
Venture Capitalists
Freight Tech Companies
Consulting Companies
Investment Banks
Time Period Captured in the Report
Historical Period – 2013-2019P
Forecast Period – 2019P-2025F
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Transport Infrastructure in Europe
Europe Freight Forwarding Market Overview
Europe Freight Forwarding Market Size
Country Profiles (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden)
Competitive Scenario in Europe Freight Forwarding Market
Technological Disruptions in Europe Freight Forwarding Market
Trends and Developments in Europe Freight Forwarding Market
Issues and Challenges in Europe Freight Forwarding Market
Company Profiles of Major Players in Europe Freight Forwarding Market
Europe Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections
Europe Freight Forwarding Future Market Size
Europe Freight Forwarding Market Future Segmentation
Analyst Recommendations
For More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/europe-freight-forwarding-market-outlook/303832-100.html
Related Reports by Ken Research:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/luxembourg-logistics-market-research-report/216650-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/belgium-freight-forwarding-market-outlook-to-2025/274947-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/portugal-logistics-and-warehousing-market-outlook/238840-100.html
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Ankur Gupta
Ken Research private limited
+91 90153 78249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.