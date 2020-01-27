Europe Freight Forwarding Market is expected to report Revenues over EUR 900 billion by 2025: Ken Research

Europe Freight Forwarding Market Europe Freight Forwarding industry

The European freight forwarding market is highly fragmented with the presence of both large international players and domestic players.

EUROPE, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern European countries like Poland, Romania, and Hungary are expected to grow in the future due to increasing manufacturing base in the countries and increasing foreign trade. Eastern Europe is also the gateway to land trade with Central Asia and China. All these factors will allow them to emerge as growing freight forwarding markets in the future.There is a growing dearth of professional truck drivers in Europe because of high retirement rates and it facing an image crisis due to which young people are reluctant to join the industry. According to the International Road Transport Union (IRU), there was a gap of 21% in the demand and supply of truck drivers in Europe in 2018. The dearth is also driving up the cost of road freight.Tech Disruptions in the freight forwarding industry are key for its future growth. Major companies are investing in technologies such as IoT, blockchain and autonomous transportation to help them gain an edge over the competition and future proof them in the industry.TEN-T Policy: The TEN-T policy aims at connecting the major hubs in Europe through multiple infrastructure projects in the EU as well as non-EU countries. The completion of all of the projects in the TEN-T policy is expected by 2030, and by 2025 a majority of the projects are expected to be completed or near completion by 2025, which will help boost intra-Europe trade. The overall cost of all projects is around EUR 556 billion according to 2005 prices.Shift of Freight Volumes from Road to Rail: Europe is committed to achieving the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement to curb down emissions. Since heavy goods vehicles are one of the largest pollutants on the road, European nations are making an effort to induce a modal shift of freight volumes from road to rail by investing in infrastructure and improve cross-border connections with other countries. Rail is a more eco-friendly alternative to road and a single train has the capacity to remove around 300 trucks from the roads.The Belt and Road Initiative of China places Europe as the destination for Chinese trains. The initiative will improve connectivity between Europe, Central Asia, and China and offers an alternative to the ocean and air freight. It opens an important trade lane for European manufacturers to ship their goods to China. This will help to boost trade with Asia for European countries.Analysts at Ken Research in their the latest publication “ Europe Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2025 – By Country (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Others) and By Mode of Transportation (Road, Sea, Air, Rail, and Inland Waterways)” believe that the freight The forwarding industry in Europe is at a growing stage. Keeping the commitment towards the environment in mind, countries should focus on the modal shift from road to rail and inland waterway which would facilitate both intra-Europe and extra-Europe trade and thus contribute to the growth of the freight forwarding market.Key Segments Covered:-By Mode of TransportationRoadRailSeaAirInland WaterwaysBy Country (Revenues and Freight Volume)GermanySpainFranceUKItalyNetherlandsPolandRomaniaBelgiumNorwayGreeceAustriaSwedenCzech RepublicHungaryBulgariaDenmarkFinlandPortugalSloveniaSlovakiaLithuaniaIrelandEstoniaLatviaLuxembourgCroatiaCyprusMaltaCountry ProfileBy Mode of TransportationRoadRailSeaAirInland WaterwaysBy RoadInternationalDomestic TransportationBy RailInternationalDomestic TransportationBy SeaInternationalDomestic TransportationBy AirInternationalDomestic TransportationBy Inland WaterwaysInternationalDomestic TransportationCompanies CoveredEuropeDHLKuehne + NagelDB SchenkerDACHSERGEODISCEVA LogisticsDSVHellmann LogisticsRhenus LogisticsCEVA LogisticsAustriaJCL LogisticsDACHSERCEVA LogisticsAugustin QuehenbergerLagermaxDSVBelgiumZieglerManuportDHLCEVA LogisticsYusen LogisticsDACHSERHamann InternationalUPSH. EssersKuehne + NagelGEFCOCargo-partnerGermanyKuehne + NagelDACHSERGEODISKoch InternationalNetherlandsCEVA LogisticsDACHSERGEODISBroekman LogisticsPolandGruba RupenDB SchenkerLotos KolejRohlig SUUSJASFBGDSVSwedenDACHSERDSVCountry ProfilesAustriaBelgiumGermanyNetherlandsPolandSwedenKey Target AudienceFreight Forwarding CompaniesFreight Forwarding Consultancy CompaniesContract Logistics CompaniesVenture CapitalistsFreight Tech CompaniesConsulting CompaniesInvestment BanksTime Period Captured in the ReportHistorical Period – 2013-2019PForecast Period – 2019P-2025FKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Transport Infrastructure in EuropeEurope Freight Forwarding Market OverviewEurope Freight Forwarding Market SizeCountry Profiles (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden)Competitive Scenario in Europe Freight Forwarding MarketTechnological Disruptions in Europe Freight Forwarding MarketTrends and Developments in Europe Freight Forwarding MarketIssues and Challenges in Europe Freight Forwarding MarketCompany Profiles of Major Players in Europe Freight Forwarding MarketEurope Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and ProjectionsEurope Freight Forwarding Future Market SizeEurope Freight Forwarding Market Future SegmentationAnalyst RecommendationsFor More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



