THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT: AMMONIA AVENUE Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set To Be Released March 27, 2020

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- • A DELUXE LIMITED EDITION BOXED SET OF THE CLASSIC ALBUM BY THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT• NEWLY REMASTERED & REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES BY ALAN PARSONS• FEATURING 3 CDs, 1 BLU-RAY DISC (NTSTC/ REGION FREE) & 2 x 45 RPM 12-INCH VINYL IN GATEFOLD SLEEVE• FEATURING AN ADDITIONAL 53 BONUS TRACKS DRAWN FROM ERIC WOOLFSON’S SONGWRITING DIARIES, STUDIO SESSION OUT-TAKES AND STUNNING NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND & STEREO MIXES FROM THE ORIGINAL MULTI-TRACK MASTER TAPES BY ALAN PARSONS AND THE PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS OF ‘DON’T ANSWER ME’ & ‘PRIME TIME’• INCLUDES A LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED BOOK WITH NEW ESSAY FEATURING RECOLLECTIONS FROM ALAN PARSONS, THE WOOLFSON FAMILY, DAVID PATON & IAN BAIRNSON, A REPLICA POSTER & A REPRODUCTION PRESS KIT FOLDER.Esoteric Recordings is proud to announce the release of a new re-mastered limited edition deluxe expanded boxed set of the classic album AMMONIA AVENUE by THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT.First released in February 1984, AMMONIA AVENUE was the seventh album by THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, the brainchild of composer, musician and manger ERIC WOOLFSON and celebrated producer and engineer ALAN PARSONS. The inspiration for the album title came from a visit Woolfson had made to the ICI Chemical plant in Billingham, England after meeting ICI chairman Sir John Harvey-Jones on a flight from New York. Upon visiting the plant, Eric Woolfson noticed a long street called Ammonia Avenue, devoid of people and trees and dominated by miles of pipes.The album sessions featured the contribution of musicians such as Ian Bairnson (guitars), David Paton (bass), Stuart Elliott (drums) with Eric Woolfson playing keyboards and lead vocals on four of the album’s nine songs. Colin Blunstone, Chris Rainbow and Lenny Zakatek also provided lead vocals on the remaining songs. AMMONIA AVENUE would become one of the biggest selling albums for THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, attaining gold status in many European countries and the USA. The album featured such classic compositions as DANCING ON A HIGHWIRE, SINCE THE LAST GOODBYE and the stunning title track. AMMONIA AVENUE also spawned the hit singles ‘DON’T ANSWER ME’ (a Top Ten hit throughout Europe and in the USA) and ‘PRIME TIME’.This deluxe edition comprises 3CDs, a Blu-Ray disc (NTSC / Region Free) and vinyl edition of a new stereo mix of AMMONIA AVENUE as two 12-inch 45rpm discs (cut at ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS). The set has been newly re-mastered from the original master tapes under the supervision of ALAN PARSONS and features an additional 53 bonus tracks drawn from ERIC WOOLFSON’s song-writing diaries, studio session out-takes and stunning new 5.1 surround sound & stereo mixes from the original multi-track master tapes by ALAN PARSONS plus the promotional videos of ‘DON’T ANSWER ME’ & ‘PRIME TIME’.This stunning set also houses a lavish illustrated book with a new essay with unseen photos and features recollections from ALAN PARSONS, the WOOLFSON family and from musicians IAN BAIRNSON and DAVID PATON. It also includes a reproduction poster and a reproduction press kit folder. This deluxe edition of AMMONIA AVENUE is the definitive treatment of a special album.DISC ONE: CD“AMMONIA AVENUE” ORIGINAL STEREO MIX –NEWLY RE-MASTEREDDISC TWO: CDERIC’S SONGWRITING DIARIESDISC THREE: CDSTUDIO BONUS TRACKSDISC FOUR: BLU RAY5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX (2019) &HIGH RESOLUTION STEREO REMIX (2019)BY ALAN PARSONSTHE PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS1. DON’T ANSWER ME (PROMOTIONAL VIDEO)2. PRIME TIME (PROMOTIONAL VIDEO)45 rpm 12” VINYLTo pre-order:Press inquiries (North America):



