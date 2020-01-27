Reinvigrating Your Brand and Image Through Social Media

Peter Heise, president of Correct Digital, Inc Latesha, 14-year marketing veteran and brand strategist (Atlanta, GA)

Rebranding is a powerful tool for businesses and can take the form of a redesigned logo and website, new product line, and the way a company markets itself.

My favorite brand makeover is Target. You or someone in your circle currently and affectionately refer to Target as Tar-zhay.” — Latesha, 14-year marketing veteran and brand strategist (Atlanta, GA)

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image"? Please tell us a story or an example for each.5 strategies a company could do to upgrade and re-energize their brand, that I would recommend, include the following:Website and logo redesign — Upgrading a website from a 2000’s look to a more modern look can do wonders for an established brand. I once helped redesign a website for a company that originally built their site in the 90’s. The result was a 15% increase in their conversion rate.Creating and testing a new marketing strategy — I say testing in addition to creating because there is a lot of trial and error when trying to develop a new winning marketing formula. Companies that take advantage of marketing channels they previously ignored often find additional sources of leads and revenue to some degree. The channel a customer uses to find your brand can affect your brand image dramatically as well.Releasing a new line of products of services — Smaller companies who are established in one industry may want to consider expanding their line of products or services as a growth strategy. Selling complementary goods allows companies to utilize their existing assets thereby increasing their revenue while minimizing costs.Creating a gimmick — This strategy allows a company the opportunity to gain attention to an otherwise uninteresting offering. For example, promising to donate a portion of your profits to aid victims of a recent natural disaster or world problem looks great on a PR campaign.Embracing your own brand — Lastly, I feel it’s important to mention that sometimes, all you need to re energize your brand is to embrace what your brand has become. What was once a rather unknown brand that worked humbly for years under the radar; may find the most benefit in marketing their brand itself (rather than their offering) as a trustworthy and ethical one that has stood the test of time. The full interview is available here In another interview, Fotis Georgiadis speaks with Latesha, 14-year marketing veteran and brand strategist (Atlanta, GA). The strategies presented are a great starting point for those looking to re-brand/re-launch their company or product.Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Bring in a brand strategist to re-evaluate the existing branding and identity of your business. This is THE MOST important step to rebranding. Having an brand strategist analyze your company after hearing how your business wants to be represented, your business’s goals, who you want to attract, your voice and values, your audience’s buyer’s journey, your competitors, etc. will give you an entirely different (and professional) action plan for how to attract that audience. In addition, you’ll end up with a relevant visual representation of how your brand should look to reach your goals with that target audience.Make all of your branding cohesive across all platforms. Cohesive branding gives your company instant brand recognition, makes you look reputable and professional, and people remember your company easier. Don’t let your branding be a mullet. For example, say you have a website that uses professional, crisp photos, and your brand colors are powder blue and hunter green. It would be weird to receive a business card in black and purple or an Instagram timeline with silly pictures and hues of pinks and yellows. I would think I was working with two different companies. Instead, pick a style of design that best reflects your target audience and your brand voice, and use that as the template of your visual identity.Come up with a unique brand voice– Your brand voice is going to be the thing that resonates with your target audience on an emotional level. Think of your brand voice as the adjectives you want your target audience to use to describe your brand. For example, based on Allstate’s Mayhem commercials, I see them as very honest, wise, and understanding. Why? Because their slogan is “you’re in good hands” and their mayhem commercials show all the scenarios of things that can and do go wrong in the lives of people in their homes and automobiles. They have a uniquely honest approach to their brand voice and it’s memorable. Catch the rest of the interview here A major step for any company, pre-planning and having a full game plan in place are critical. 