Dr. Dennis Dunne, DDS Listed as Top Dentist for Pediatric Dentistry

Dennis Dunne, D.D.S.

Eugene, Oregon Pediatric Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2020 Directory

Dr. Dennis Dunne Selected as Best for Pediatric Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eugene, Oregon dentist, Dr. Dennis M. Dunne has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Dunne practices Pediatric ( Children ’s) Dentistry at 1600 Executive Parkway Suite 350 in Eugene, serving patients throughout the Eugene-Springfield area.Dr. Dunne received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Creighton University in 1995. He then completed his two-year Pediatric Residency at Baylor University’s Texas Scottish Rite and Children’s Medical Center Hospitals in Dallas.During his extensive training, Dr Dunne conducted research and taught in a variety of clinical and academic settings. He has training in all aspect of Pediatric Dentistry, including hospital and sedation dentistry for healthy children, as well as those with special needs. His practice provides comprehensive, gentle, and highly personalized care for children from birth to young adulthood.Dr. Dunne is Board Certified and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He is also certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Oregon Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, and the Lane County Dental Society. He was also selected by his dental colleagues to be listed in “Eugene Magazine’s Top Doctors & Dentists” edition.Dr. Dunne in involved in multiple community service organizations and participates with Head Start, ODS Community Health, the Children’s Dental Program, Looking Glass, Children’s Miracle Network and the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, volunteers with the Foster Parents Association and sponsors several local sports teams.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Dennis M. Dunne directly at 541-485-0175 or at https://www.achildsbestsmile.com/ The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



