Top Dentists Selected for the "America’s Best Dentists" Directory & Award

Top Dentists Listed in the 2026 'America's Best Dentists' Award & Directory” — TodaysBestDentists.com

CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exceptional dentists are currently being selected for the “America's Best Dentists" registry and award for 2026.Selections are made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields. This prestigious award recognizes dentists who demonstrate exceptional training, experience, continuing education, and commitment to excellence.The “America’s Best Dentists” program provides patients and healthcare consumers with a reliable resource for top-tier dental professionals in their local communities.Over the last decade, approximately 9,000 dentists have been recognized by the “America's Best Dentists” organization, representing less than 5% of dentists nationwide.The National Consumer Advisory Board does not accept fees, advertising, or sponsorships for its evaluations. Dentists are eligible for nomination by patients or peers, and must submit their credentials for evaluation to ensure a transparent, merit-based selection process.Dentists undergo a comprehensive evaluation process that considers years of professional experience, full-time patient care, continuing education, and peer recognition. Dentists' reviews are also carefully evaluated to confirm that each selected dentist provides an exceptional patient experience and is supported by a dedicated, compassionate staff.Profiled practices must employ modern equipment and technologies, and a comfortable, up-to-date environment. In addition, each doctor’s health is assessed to ensure no medical conditions exist that could compromise treatment.Candidates are also carefully reviewed to ensure they have no history of license suspensions or disciplinary actions.“America’s Best Dentists” has a robust Find-A-Dentist directory, organized by State. Each dentist’s profile includes the services they offer, the dental school they attended, awards earned, additional training, advanced degrees, and years in practice.It also displays a practice description, professional memberships, office hours, the dentist's photo, office address, a map, phone number, and a link to the doctor's website.The directory includes Dental General Practitioners and Dental Specialists. It also profiles dentists who focus on specific areas of dental care, such as Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Family Dentistry, Dental Anxiety, Facial Pain, Preventive Care, Emergencies, and other dental conditions.Only dentists who meet ALL the board's criteria are eligible for recognition, making the “America’s Best Dentists” registry the most comprehensive registry of outstanding dentists in the country.“The directory exists to empower patients with a plethora of trustworthy information, and to recognize dentists who exemplify excellence in clinical care and ongoing professional development.”The "America's Best Dentists" website also features numerous articles and videos that explain common dental issues and treatments in a fast, easy-to-understand manner.For more information and to review the awarded dentists in your state, please visit our website at https://todaysbestdentists.com

