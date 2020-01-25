SINGAPORE WINS FIRST INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT CROWN IN MRS WORLDWIDE 2019

Singapore National Costume design by Fanelle Chua

Ms Fanelle Chua, 39, from Singapore was crowned as the Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019, beating 35 countries from all over the world.

I always believe that A Dream is a Picture of Possibility; and I had turned it into Reality! I want to show the world or rather the whole WORLDWIDE that I'm Confidently Beautiful with a Good Heart!” — Fanelle Chua - Mrs Worldwide 2019

SINGAPORE, January 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms Fanelle Chua, 39, from Singapore was crowned as the Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019, beating 35 countries from all over the world. Her newly crowned court includes herself, 1st Runner up – Estonia and 2nd Runner Up – Philippines. She is the first lady in Singapore to have won a recognized beauty pageant in the world!

Ms Fanelle Chua who currently works as a secretary has been avidly outshining herself the pageantry industry and had won her first title, Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2018 last June where she was crowned and geared to represent Singapore, in Mrs Worldwide 2019 this year. Her platform brings her in becoming a women of purpose in helping the less fortunate and being a beauty with purpose to serve the community. Not only did she bring the winner crown home for Singapore, she also won the best national costume award of which she designed her own costume that represent Singapore in a traditional batik wear and our national flower; she also won the subsidiary title “Mrs Tourism” where she is set to promote Singapore to the WORLD; and bring the WORLD to Singapore.

Mrs. Worldwide is a pageantry owned by Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore Owned Company by Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB. Holding its 3rd edition this year, the past year winner includes; Mrs Worldwide 2017 – Triinu Akimseu from Estonia ; Mrs Worldwide 2018 – Duong Thuy Linh from Vietnam. Ms Tan Quek Justina SB organized pageants with 2 main purposes:

To promote women empowerment in the World; and to promote Singapore by bringing these different country delegates to her home country to show the world the amazing Singapore. The slogan promotes “ Live Healthy’ Love Unconditionally; respect Nature”



About the pageant:

Mrs. Worldwide 2019 was held from 15-21 October 2019 in Singapore where the 35 country delegates explored Singapore’s tourism spot and visited the neighboring country’s island, Batam, Indonesia. 35 country delegates exchanged their different culture during the pageant journey and they were put to test in the following aspects: Talent; Beauty; Confidence and Personality.

During the Grand Finale of Mrs Worldwide 2019, Lumière International Pte Ltd – Singapore owned company had selected and recognized the following award

Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019: SINGAPORE

Mrs Worldwide 2019 1st Runner Up: ESTONIA

Mrs Worldwide 2019 2nd Runner Up: PHILIPPINES

Top 10 Results: (In no order)

MRS CHINA

MRS ESTONIA

MRS GERMANY

MRS MALAYSIA

MRS PHILIPPINES

MRS RUSSIA

MRS SIBERIA

MRS SINGAPORE

MRS VIETNAM

MRS ZAMBIA

Mrs Worldwide 2019 Supreme Queen Ambassador Award:

MRS SINGAPORE

Mrs Worldwide 2019 Special Queen Ambassador Award:

MRS ASIA

MRS EAST ASIA

MRS INDIA

MRS JAPAN

MRS VIETNAM

Subsidiary Awards:

Mrs Ocean Beauty – MRS ESTONIA

Mrs Dazzling Beauty – MRS EURASIA

Mrs Entrepreneur of The year – MRS INDONESIA

Mrs Elegance – MRS MALAYSIA

Mrs Timeless Beauty – MRS MÉXICO

Mrs Heritage Beauty – MRS MYANMAR

Mrs fashion Icon – MRS PHILIPPINES

Mrs Best Talent – MRS RUSSIA

Mrs Flawless Beauty – MRS SINGAPORE

Mrs Inspiration Beauty – MRS SOUTH ASIA

Mrs Fitness – MRS THAILAND

Mrs Legacy – MRS USA

Mrs Congeniality – MRS VIETNAM

Mrs World Peace – MRS ZAMBIA

BEST INTRODUCTION VIDEO – MRS INDONESIA

BEST NATIONAL COSTUME – MRS SINGAPORE

BEST EVENING GOWN – MRS PHILIPPINES

Queen of People’s Choice – MRS ASIA

Mrs Friendship – MRS BORNEO

Mrs Wellness – MRS GERMANY

Mrs Glamour Beauty – MRS JAPAN

Mrs Lady of Brilliancy – MRS KOREA

Mrs Lumiere Beauty – MRS SIBERIA

Mrs Goodwill – MRS NEW ZEALAND

Mrs Tourism – MRS SINGAPORE

Mrs Charming – MRS RUSSIA

Mrs Millennium – MRS ASIA

Most encouraging woman of the year – MRS NETHERLANDS

Mrs Glory Beauty – MRS TATARSTAN

Mrs Lady of Empowerment – MRS INDIA



