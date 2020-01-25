SINGAPORE WINS FIRST INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT CROWN IN MRS WORLDWIDE 2019
Singapore National Costume design by Fanelle Chua
Ms Fanelle Chua, 39, from Singapore was crowned as the Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019, beating 35 countries from all over the world.
SINGAPORE, January 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms Fanelle Chua, 39, from Singapore was crowned as the Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019, beating 35 countries from all over the world. Her newly crowned court includes herself, 1st Runner up – Estonia and 2nd Runner Up – Philippines. She is the first lady in Singapore to have won a recognized beauty pageant in the world!
Ms Fanelle Chua who currently works as a secretary has been avidly outshining herself the pageantry industry and had won her first title, Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2018 last June where she was crowned and geared to represent Singapore, in Mrs Worldwide 2019 this year. Her platform brings her in becoming a women of purpose in helping the less fortunate and being a beauty with purpose to serve the community. Not only did she bring the winner crown home for Singapore, she also won the best national costume award of which she designed her own costume that represent Singapore in a traditional batik wear and our national flower; she also won the subsidiary title “Mrs Tourism” where she is set to promote Singapore to the WORLD; and bring the WORLD to Singapore.
Mrs. Worldwide is a pageantry owned by Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore Owned Company by Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB. Holding its 3rd edition this year, the past year winner includes; Mrs Worldwide 2017 – Triinu Akimseu from Estonia ; Mrs Worldwide 2018 – Duong Thuy Linh from Vietnam. Ms Tan Quek Justina SB organized pageants with 2 main purposes:
To promote women empowerment in the World; and to promote Singapore by bringing these different country delegates to her home country to show the world the amazing Singapore. The slogan promotes “ Live Healthy’ Love Unconditionally; respect Nature”
About the pageant:
Mrs. Worldwide 2019 was held from 15-21 October 2019 in Singapore where the 35 country delegates explored Singapore’s tourism spot and visited the neighboring country’s island, Batam, Indonesia. 35 country delegates exchanged their different culture during the pageant journey and they were put to test in the following aspects: Talent; Beauty; Confidence and Personality.
During the Grand Finale of Mrs Worldwide 2019, Lumière International Pte Ltd – Singapore owned company had selected and recognized the following award
Winner of Mrs Worldwide 2019: SINGAPORE
Mrs Worldwide 2019 1st Runner Up: ESTONIA
Mrs Worldwide 2019 2nd Runner Up: PHILIPPINES
Top 10 Results: (In no order)
MRS CHINA
MRS ESTONIA
MRS GERMANY
MRS MALAYSIA
MRS PHILIPPINES
MRS RUSSIA
MRS SIBERIA
MRS SINGAPORE
MRS VIETNAM
MRS ZAMBIA
Mrs Worldwide 2019 Supreme Queen Ambassador Award:
MRS SINGAPORE
Mrs Worldwide 2019 Special Queen Ambassador Award:
MRS ASIA
MRS EAST ASIA
MRS INDIA
MRS JAPAN
MRS VIETNAM
Subsidiary Awards:
Mrs Ocean Beauty – MRS ESTONIA
Mrs Dazzling Beauty – MRS EURASIA
Mrs Entrepreneur of The year – MRS INDONESIA
Mrs Elegance – MRS MALAYSIA
Mrs Timeless Beauty – MRS MÉXICO
Mrs Heritage Beauty – MRS MYANMAR
Mrs fashion Icon – MRS PHILIPPINES
Mrs Best Talent – MRS RUSSIA
Mrs Flawless Beauty – MRS SINGAPORE
Mrs Inspiration Beauty – MRS SOUTH ASIA
Mrs Fitness – MRS THAILAND
Mrs Legacy – MRS USA
Mrs Congeniality – MRS VIETNAM
Mrs World Peace – MRS ZAMBIA
BEST INTRODUCTION VIDEO – MRS INDONESIA
BEST NATIONAL COSTUME – MRS SINGAPORE
BEST EVENING GOWN – MRS PHILIPPINES
Queen of People’s Choice – MRS ASIA
Mrs Friendship – MRS BORNEO
Mrs Wellness – MRS GERMANY
Mrs Glamour Beauty – MRS JAPAN
Mrs Lady of Brilliancy – MRS KOREA
Mrs Lumiere Beauty – MRS SIBERIA
Mrs Goodwill – MRS NEW ZEALAND
Mrs Tourism – MRS SINGAPORE
Mrs Charming – MRS RUSSIA
Mrs Millennium – MRS ASIA
Most encouraging woman of the year – MRS NETHERLANDS
Mrs Glory Beauty – MRS TATARSTAN
Mrs Lady of Empowerment – MRS INDIA
Quek Siew Bee Justina
Lumiere International Pte Ltd
+65 9745 1072
email us here
