The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation launches Membership Site

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation , an educational non-profit organization based in southern California, U.S.A., has launched its official membership site www.Louix.tv Louix.tv is a free educational membership site which provides access to the teachings of spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey. The site includes a large library of teachings which includes discourses, meditations, and Q&As with Louix. All of the teachings are downloadable for future reference.Louix’s teachings are non-denominational and are relevant to anyone—regardless of religion, creed, or belief system. Topics upon which Louix provides his wisdom and guidance include abundance, relationships, parenting, LGBT, tools for spiritual growth, employment, nutrition, health, politics, and environmental protection.Members can choose to upgrade to a paid premium membership, which also allows access to two live one-hour webcasts with Louix each month. Members can submit questions about personal or general issues to Louix, who answers them during the live broadcast.For more information, and to register, please visit: www.Louix.tv About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works ofLouix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



