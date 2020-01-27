Exposing the Debilitating Impostor Syndrome via Social Media

Stevon Lewis, licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Sandy Slager, President of Skye Learning, and Chief Operating Officer of MindEdge Learning Candice Georgiadis

Successful people question if they deserve what they've accomplished - impostor syndrome

Impostor Syndrome often causes people to refrain from seeking out greater opportunities due to their strong belief that they don’t have what it takes to have earned said success.” — Stevon Lewis, licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Impostor syndrome affects many people and Candice Georgiadis is helping bring real world exposure to this growing problem. Her interviews and subsequent social media exposure are garnering attention to this debilitating mental block. A recent interview with Stevon Lewis, licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, highlights the extent of this syndrome and where it may stem from.Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the experience of Impostor Syndrome. How would you define Impostor Syndrome? What do people with Imposter Syndrome feel?Impostor Phenomenon is a term coined by Dr. Pauline Clance and is more commonly known as Impostor Syndrome. Individuals that suffer from Impostor Syndrome are usually high achievers in some facet of their life, whether it be in their career, in education, or in the arts. What I have found in working with individuals that struggle with impostorism, is that that they don’t come to therapy indicating feeling like an impostor as their primary presenting problem. Most often they’ll express feelings of not living to their full potential or report a history of self-sabotaging their success. In addition, while Impostor Syndrome isn’t in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the symptoms usually develop into depression or anxiety, disorders that are diagnosable.In peeling back the layers I’ve found some glaring commonalities:· They had a parent(s) that was very critical of them; frequently pointing out where they needed improvement.· Their parent(s) did not equally provide praise of their accomplishments or achievements, and often dismissed those accolades as routine or required.· They are often the product of a childhood environment that was dysfunctional, in which they seem to be the only person from their immediate family to have experienced the overall success they have achieved.· Expressions of love were infrequent or nonexistent.· As adults they seem to be the “only one” in the room, as in the only person of color or only woman.· As a result of these experiences they have developed a high level of self-doubt, are dismissive of their own abilities, are overly critical of themselves, neglectful of their needs, and fearful of future failure. For example, someone struggling with Impostor Syndrome might receive an award and say, “Oh, almost everyone got one,” or after getting an ‘A’ in a class, they might respond, “That class was easy!” Other times they may be plagued with intense fear that they are going to “screw things up” as a result of getting a promotion, becoming a parent, approaching marriage, or some other potential increase in responsibility. The complete interview is available here Continuing along the same topic, Candice Georgiadis' social media and interview skills furthers the reach of individuals working to shed light on this serious issue. Sandy Slager, President of Skye Learning, and Chief Operating Officer of MindEdge Learning, interviewed by Candice Georgiadis helps bring solutions to people through her social media reach.In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story for each.Understanding these five statements can help a person begin to take control and reconcile with the effects of imposter syndrome:1. You’re not superhuman, and you don’t have to be.Setting reasonable expectations for yourself is, I believe, the first step toward self-acceptance. Anyone would or could feel like an imposter if they set the achievement bar too high to reach.2. Seek out a mentor and become a mentor for someone else.Mentoring from someone who knows you can be a huge confidence boost. Listening to what someone says, as they watch you from the outside, is usually very different than how you see yourself.3. Define success at the beginning, and don’t move the goalposts.By defining failure and success at the start of a task or project, and by not moving the goalposts you’ve set, you stand a better chance of being pleased with the outcome. This is certainly the foundation of building confidence in yourself and your work. For instance, if you decide at the start of a project that at the one-month mark you should have completed a list of five things, and you accomplish that goal, take a moment and dare to be proud of yourself. Catch the rest of this fascinating interview here Another set of great articles by Candice Georgiadis brings Impostor syndrome to the masses with her extensive social media skills.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.