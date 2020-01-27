10,525 Elementary Students in Tampa Bay to Receive Free Cyber Safety Education

3rd graders learn about cyber safety

105 Elementary Schools Participate in New City-Wide Initiative - Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay, promoting internet safety education among students.

My biggest challenge is getting students to understand what they do on the internet lasts a lifetime. Our classrooms are all one-to-one device rooms. They really need cyber safety lessons.” — School participating in Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay

MEDIA ALERT: Members of the press are invited to Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay January 28th.

Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay is a one-day event, created by the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education, for schools and communities to join forces and ensure elementary children in Tampa Bay receive the tools to become a responsible digital citizen. Thanks to the support of local businesses, 105 participating elementary schools will receive free, award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures. Over 10,500 third-grade students will learn the basics of internet safety through this engaging and interactive group-learning program. Teachers in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties will deliver the lesson Tuesday, January 28th as part of Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay.

Why?

• 40% of kids in grades 4-8 chatted with a stranger online. Of those, 53% revealed their phone number to a stranger and 11% met with a stranger, according to the Center’s Children’s Internet Usage Study.

• 79% of participating schools in Cyber Safety Day don’t have a digital citizenship programs in place.

• 20% of participating schools reported incidents of cyberbullying.

• 90% reported teaching internet safety to be a challenge for the lack of materials, information or time.

When?

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

9:15 AM: Media and sponsors check-in at front desk

9:30 AM: Teachers start lesson in media center (30 min duration).

10:00 - 10:30 AM: Garfield and stakeholders visit the students.

10:30 - 11:30 AM: Media Interviews available with Pat Craven, Director of the Center, teachers, students, info-security professionals and sponsors.

School Location for Media:

McMullen-Booth Elementary School at 3025 Union St, Clearwater, FL 33759

RSVP to the event is encouraged. Preview interviews on Monday available upon request. Post-event pictures available upon request.

RSVP to Beatriz Parres at bparres@isc2.org - 727-339-6648

