Avoid Tax Fraud with these Expert Cyber Safety Video Tips

The nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education is providing expert video tips on issues impacting businesses and individuals when filing their taxes.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercriminals love tax season! The amount of highly sensitive data constantly being shared among individuals and employers make this time of the year a busy one for cybercriminals. According to the IRS, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams.

As part of your consumer coverage during tax season, the non-profit Center for Cyber Safety and Education is providing expert video tips on issues impacting businesses and individuals when filing their taxes including identity theft, handling of personal information, scams and security protocols in case of becoming a victim.

Each video includes 15 second, on-camera sound bites in high res, available in English from our Director, Patrick Craven, and in Spanish from our Community Engagement Coordinator, Beatriz Parres.

Use the videos in a news package, VOSOT, Look Live, digital content or whatever works best for you. We just ask that you follow these guidelines:

1) Please use the proper lower thirds.

2) Give the Center for Cyber Safety and Education credit when using the materials.

3) Include a link to our website – www.iamcybersafe.org – in the web story.

All videos will be shared via Dropbox. To receive the links to download the materials, please email Beatriz Parres at bparres@isc2.org or call at 727-339-6648.

About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.





