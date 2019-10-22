6,572 Elementary Students in Orlando to Receive Free Cyber Safety Education for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Center for Cyber Safety and Education Logo

57 Elementary Schools Participate in New City-Wide Initiative - Cyber Safety Day Orlando

Children are getting online younger and younger, yet little is being done to teach them cyber safety practices. Thanks to Garfield we can start the conversation about how to be safe and secure online.” — Patrick Craven, Director - Center for Cyber Safety and Education

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 6,500 elementary students in Orlando will receive free cyber safety education materials for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. A total of 57 elementary schools are participating in this new city-wide Initiative - Cyber Safety Day Orlando.

What is Cyber Safety Day?

Cyber Safety Day – Orlando is a one-day event created by the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education to celebrate National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. Thanks to the support of local businesses, all 57 participating elementary schools will receive free, award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures. Over 6,500 third-grade students will learn the basics of internet safety through this engaging and interactive group-learning program. Teachers throughout the region will deliver the lesson Wednesday, October 30, as part of Cyber Safety Day.

Why?

40% of kids in grades 4-8 chatted with a stranger online. Of those, 53% revealed their phone number to a stranger and 11% met with a stranger, according to the Center’s Children’s Internet Usage Study. It is crucial that our children learn how to be safe online and avoid being the target of cybercriminals.

When?

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

9:45 AM: Media check-in at front desk

10:00 AM: Teachers start lesson in classrooms (30 min duration). There will be three classrooms available.

10:30 - 10:45 AM: Garfield and stakeholders visit the classrooms

10:45 - 11:30 AM: Media Interviews available with Pat Craven, Director of the Center, teachers, students, info-security professionals and sponsors.

School Location for Media:

MetroWest Elementary School at 1801 Lake Vilma Dr, Orlando

We ask that media RSVP for logistic purposes at bparres@isc2.org. For more information about Center for Cyber Safety and Education visit IAmCyberSafe.org.

Students at Sandy Lane Elementary school in Florida learn about Privacy, Safe Posting and Cyberbullying with Garfield's Cyber Safety Adventures.



