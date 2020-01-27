Wise Agent Becomes First Integrated CRM Partner for the Equifax Lead Accelerator™ Solution

With Lead Accelerator™, Real Estate Agents can gain a better understanding of a prospective buyer’s likely financial situation, helping them to prioritize their leads and segment existing contacts

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent today announced that the company has released a powerful integration of its all-in-one real estate CRM platform with the Equifax Lead Accelerator™ solution designed specifically to help agents become the first contact for prospective home buyers. With this integration, Real Estate Agents can gain a better understanding of a prospective buyer’s likely financial situation, helping them to prioritize their leads and segment existing contacts.

“We are excited about all the benefits our new relationship with Equifax brings to Wise Agent members,” said Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent. “Integration of our platform with Lead Accelerator empowers our members with valuable information that wasn't easily available to Real Estate Agents before. The new tool will save our members time and money by helping them to determine which leads to focus on.”

Wise Agent recognizes that one of the most difficult tasks Real Estate Agents face is figuring out which new or existing leads should receive the most time investment. Wise Agent already provides members with artificial intelligence technology to enhance leads with a social media enhancement and an address enhancement feature.

Integration with Equifax Lead Accelerator™ allows Wise Agent to provide Real Estate Agents with three unique modules:

The Lead Accelerator™ Personal Wealth module provides real estate agents with anonymized insights of a lead they have not previously met in addition to an overview of the lead's likely financial capacity and estimated household income. Also, the Personal Wealth module includes visibility into household economics, further helping real estate agents differentiate leads, match offers and deliver relevant marketing messages.

The Lead Accelerator™ Property Value module uncovers property data to determine whether a lead is likely an existing property owner or a prospective first-time home buyer. For existing property owners, additional data is provided relative to property value, time-in-home, home equity and other property attributes indicating a buyer's estimated financial health.

The Lead Accelerator™ Propensity Score module identifies the likelihood that a lead will purchase a home within the next six months. Likewise, real estate agents can prioritize similar looking leads based on those most likely to convert and determine a preferred approach to contact.

said Tyler Sawyer, Vice President of Rental and Real Estate, Equifax. “Integration of the Lead Accelerator solution with the Wise Agent CRM Platform helps to give Real Estate Agents the insights needed to segment, prioritize and follow up with leads appropriately and deliver relevant marketing messages.”

Interested Real Estate Agents can learn more about the new tool by visiting https://wiseagent.com/blog/lead-accelerator-being-called-realtors-game-changer/.

About Wise Agent:

Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress.

Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ.

To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com



