Announcing Three New Free “Get Caught Reading” Posters for Teachers & Librarians

New posters for 2020 feature Kate DiCamillo, Raj Halder, and Raakhee Mirchandani

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in 1999 by the AAP and now managed by Every Child a Reader, Get Caught Reading provides teachers and librarians with small posters of TV stars, famous athletes, authors, and beloved book characters reading a book.NEW! Kate DiCamillo, Raj Halder, and Raahkee Mirchandani Get Caught Reading.Kate DiCamillo is one of America’s most beloved storytellers. She is a former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and a two-time Newbery Medalist. Born in Philadelphia, she grew up in Florida and now lives in Minneapolis. Kate is caught reading One Crazy Summer, by Rita Garcia-Williams.Better known by his stage name Lushlife, Raj Haldar is an American rapper, composer, and producer from Philadelphia, PA. He’s also the #1 New York Times bestselling author of P Is for Pterodactyl. Connect with him on Twitter @lushlifemedia. Ray is caught reading Chasing Vermeer, by Blue Balliett.Raakhee Mirchandani is the award-winning writer of Super Satya Saves the Day, and is also an editor with Dow Jones. Raakhee is caught reading The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani.Teachers and librarians can order these new posters and others using the online form Every Child a Reader and Get Caught Reading are national programs managed by the Children's Book Council.



