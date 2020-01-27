North Beach Art Gallery Celebrates Art Deco Centennial Exclusive Complete Erté Bronze Sculpture Collection

Her Secret Admirers, The Wedding, Stranded & Diva Sculptures Very rare Ibis with head of a bird and drastically re modified Ibis Artist Proof and only casting Letter F Sculpture

Erté 205 piece collection featuring 146 complete bronze Sculpture collection, 13 objects d'art, 10 medallions, 2 portfolio suites: Alphabet & Numerals

I am pleased to know that my works will remain long after I am gone.” — Erté

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Beach Art Gallery’s artist owner, Brooke Trace is hosting an Art Deco Centennial Era Exhibition featuring the unique buzz worthy & highly sought after Complete Erté Sculpture Collection . This 205 piece private collection is owned by Deco Art Collections LLC. North Beach Art Gallery was exclusively selected to exhibit and sell the collection. Additional features include an original Erté Gouache painting, 1976 design for the cover of Playboy Magazine and other works. The Collection recently appraised for 3.5 Million dollars and is available at North Beach Art Gallery - 3334 NE 34th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.This is the only known, complete Erté collection ever assembled. The only other complete collections of Erté bronze sculptures, not including “Letter F” and “Ibis (Bird Head),” were owned by Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson. Erté (birth name Romain de Tirtoff), a Russian-born French artist and designer was known as the “Father of Art Deco.” He found gratification working with bronze since it came with permanence and longevity. He was proud that his works would remain long after he was gone.This unparalleled Erté collection totals 205 pieces, consists of 146 bronze sculptures recreated from Erté’s costume set designs and Harper's Bazaar illustrations for 22 years. The “Letter F” is the only casting of this sculpture by Erté. The very rare “Ibis (Bird Head),” and a more elegant casting of the second “Ibis” are also part of this complete collection. They are glamorous, culturally diverse and refined with special attention to detail. The collection include 13 objects d’art, 10 medallions, 2 European editions suites, “The Alphabet & Numerals” suites with original portfolio cases, extensive documentation, original brochures, Certificates of Authenticity, receipts of purchase, personal note from Erté to the collector, program for Erté’s 90th birthday Retrospective Exhibition and signed limited edition books.“This is a lifetime opportunity to showcase during this Art Deco Centennial. These are timeless and amazing works of art. A treasured assemblage so rare, it’s a privilege to experience viewing them” says Ms. Trace, an artist with a trained eye. Erté’s unprecedented exhibit of 170 pieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art resulted with them being purchased to become part of its permanent collection in 1967. His fashion designs are ageless, enduring in inspiration to current times. Beyoncé collaborated with designer Peter Dundas with his Erté inspired gown recently for 2017 Grammy Awards. Ms. Trace plans to publish a photo book based on this collection to commemorate the artist and his works in this Centennial celebration of the Art Deco Era.Erte was renowned worldwide for designs for theatre, film and fashion. His illustrations appeared in publications including Vogue, Cosmopolitan and 22 years in Harpers Bazaar. His stage designs were global including New York Radio City Music Hall, Ben Hur set in Hollywood, Folies-Bergere in Paris and more. museum collections such as those in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Los Angeles County Museum, Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. His popularity among recognized artists included Brooke Shields, Barbara Streisand, Gloria Vanderbilt, Diana Ross, Bianca Jagger and many others.About North Beach Art Gallery: North Beach Art Gallery was founded in 2013 by artist Brooke Trace, and has been named one of the top 10 galleries in Broward County by The Miami New Times. The gallery is the culmination of 20 years in the art business with a full-service gallery. Artists’ works represented include Dali, Picasso, Simbari, Tobiasse, Neiman, Schluss, and many others. It has exclusive representation of international artists as well. This full-service gallery provides custom museum quality picture framing, commissioned artwork, certified art appraisals, art restoration, photo restoration, art arrangement and installation and much more.

WPLG Local 10 North Beach Art Gallery Erté 146 piece sculpture exhibition of private 205 piece collection



