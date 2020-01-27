PCIHIPAA Makes The Latka 100: The Fastest Growing SaaS Companies in 2019

Latka Top 100

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2012, PCIHIPAA 's Cyber - Security and Compliance Programs have delivered peace - of - mind to healthcare providers across the nation. Out of 3,500 SaaS companies in 2019, PCIHIPAA ranked in Latka 100's Top 5% in terms of annual growth rates. Cyber - security and compliance continue to be key areas of concern throughout the healthcare industry. In fact, Forbes reported that patient records are being sold for up to $1,000 on the Dark Web. In addition, the average cost of a ransomware attack on businesses was $133,000 in 2019. These threats can cripple even a thriving practice.Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA said, "It's an honor that PCIHIPAA is being recognized as a leader on Latka's Top 100. Nathan has done an amazing job building a true private SaaS community, and financial database. In 2020, PCIHIPAA will continue to work hard to educate and protect doctors and dentists." Broudy adds, "There is a false sense of security throughout the healthcare industry. Our cyber-security and compliance services are specifically designed for private practices that often rely too heavily on their office manager for solving their security, privacy, and compliance requirements. Our OfficeSafe program simplifies the process. We work very closely with office managers and IT providers to solve cyber - security and compliance vulnerabilities for our clients."PCIHIPAA has offices in Santa Monica, CA and Las Vegas, NV. They employ over 50 employees and continue to be one of the fastest growing SaaS and CaaS (Compliance - as - a - Service) companies serving medical and dental practices. You can also view other Top 100 SaaS growing companies here.Nathan Latka stated, "It's not surprising to me that PCIHIPAA is in the Top 5%. They focus on a real problem facing healthcare providers. And they solve the problem really well. I anticipate seeing them on the Latka 100 for years to come."###About PCIHIPAA:PCIHIPAA is an industry leader in cyber-security and compliance by providing turnkey, convenient solutions for its clients. Its OfficeSafe Compliance Program is “award winning” and takes the guesswork out of compliance while providing the security, guidance, and peace-of-mind that healthcare providers need to protect their future. PCIHIPAA was recently voted one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Company’s. Learn more at PCIHIPAA.comAbout LatkaLatka is the leading private community for SaaS CEOs, founders and investors. You can learn more and join the community at www.getlatka.com



