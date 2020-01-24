XcooBee releases Top 10 Personal Privacy Tips list for 2020.

XcooBee Top 10 Privacy List

XcooBee's annual Top 10 Privacy Tips list with practical things to do to improve personal privacy as well as related background information.

We are proud to release an information tool that focuses on practical privacy improvements” — Bilal Soylu

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- XcooBee, the Privacy Network, announced today that they have releases their Top 10 Personal Privacy Tips for 2020. It is available under the following url : https:// www.xcoobee.com /top-10-personal-privacy-tips-2020/ or via the XcooBee website blog.XcooBee was formed with the mission to protect the digital rights and privacy of consumers and businesses alike. The Top 10 list is an annual service that the XcooBee team provides to the Internet community that is interested in improving their privacy protection stance.“We take time to evaluate the best ways individuals can impactfully improve their privacy “, stated Bilal Soylu, CEO of XcooBee. “We are not suggesting extreme measures but balance convenience with effectiveness like most consumers would,” he continued.The Top 10 tips include many background sources and articles that users can independently peruse. In addition, the XcooBee team shares products and services that can be quickly implemented and require little maintenance or behavioral change.“We understand that most users cannot be expected to change how they engage with the Internet”, continued Soylu. “Our suggestions assume only minimal personal change“, he concluded.The XcooBee team picked things that they believed consumers can affect directly and quickly with minimal effort. The overall objective was to target the average consumer and provide meaningful and actionable information.“We are proud to release an information tool that focuses on practical privacy improvements”, stated Bilal Soylu, CEO of XcooBee.With this in mind, XcooBee curated the “Top 10 Personal Privacy Tips 2020”. “The tips are easy to follow, and anyone can improve their privacy stance regardless of technical know-how”, added Soylu.XcooBee provides peace of mind to businesses looking to comply with new privacy rules, such as GDPR and CCPA. As more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens’ privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee’s Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com



