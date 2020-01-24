Salarius Secures Additional Food Ingredient Broker Partner for MicroSalt®

Meet the world's smallest salt crystal.

Salarius has signed a new alliance with Hanks Brokerage to boost sales of MicroSalt in the Southwestern US.

We prefer adding product lines such as MicroSalt to our partner listing because it provides a new & innovative solution to a problem in the industry, and because of the great team behind the product.” — Greg Hanks

WEST PALM BEACH & LONDON, USA & UK, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to secure strategic partnerships to build an aggressive sales pipeline for its flagship ingredient in 2020, the Salarius management team has secured an agreement with a food ingredient broker, Hanks Brokerage, to assist in the sale of MicroSalt® in the southwestern United States.

Hanks Brokerage, was founded in 1979 and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary of supplying great service and products to the food industry. Hanks Brokerage services Texas and the surrounding states, presenting ingredients and finished products to food manufacturers, restaurant chains and food service distributors.

The agreement continues to build on an important dimension to the Salarius sales strategy that includes attendance at food trade shows such as Expo West, Supply Side West and the Texas IFT show, working with best-in-class sales partners, and an ongoing direct B2B outreach. As of the date of the announcement, over 25 potential customers are in the process of testing and evaluating applicability of MicroSalt for their snacks and other product lines.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Hanks Brokerage, and working with their team of sales professionals to expand brand awareness and accelerate sales of MicroSalt. Our partnership is a win-win as we are offering their customers a unique, on-trend, innovative ingredient that will also help consumers lower their sodium intake,” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

“Hanks Brokerage is proud to partner with Salarius, to provide a great solution to meet the challenges of sodium reduction in formulations. We prefer adding product lines such as MicroSalt to our partner listing because it provides a new and innovative solution to a problem in the industry, and because of the great team behind the product. We look forward to growing with Salarius and having a long-term partnership in the industry,” says Greg Hanks, President of Hanks Brokerage.

MicroSalt is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much lower volume, and as a result, approximately 50% less sodium. MicroSalt is Non-GMO, all Natural, Kosher and Gluten Free.

“Did you know that most people do not taste between 50% to 80% of the salt they intake because it’s swallowed before it dissolves on the tongue? With MicroSalt, nothing is wasted. The sub-micron sized salt particles dissolve virtually immediately, delivering high saltiness with lower sodium, as soon as it touches the tongue,” says Manzanilla. With the highly competitive global savory snacks market being expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021, and the low sodium ingredient market estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.7%, MicroSalt is a food ingredient whose time has come.

To learn more about MicroSalt® or to request a free sample, visit https://Salarius.co. Tasting is believing.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.

Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

About Hanks Brokerage

Hanks Brokerage is one of the largest ingredient brokers in the Southwest and represents over 30 of the leading ingredient manufacturers with their sales team, that includes those with decades of experience, some with Food Science degrees and others with a culinary background. Hanks Brokerage also represents an additional 30 companies with a separate sales team, to the food service industry, supplying restaurant chains and other food distribution channel customers. Hanks Brokerage has two sister companies, Advanced Spice, a full line manufacturer and distributor of spices and other ingredients and acts as a forward warehouse for many of their product lines and Valdez Spice, a custom blender of spices and portion control packager. These companies share a 93,000 square foot space, located in Dallas, Texas.

For News Media and Press Inquiries

Contact Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO at Salarius Ltd. Email vhmanzanilla@salarius.co

or call +1-877-825-0655.

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius’ management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Salarius neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Meet Salarius.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.