San Diego Based Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is Co-hosting a fundraiser in The Bahamas with the First Lady

Etiquette Coach Maryanne Parker

San Diego Based Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is co-hosting a fundraising event with Baroness Angelika Christie and The First Lady of The Bahamas.

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "When you rebuild businesses you rebuild lives", this is the main reason for the event Success Secrets Through Proper Etiquette which will take place on the 30th and 31st of January in Nassau, The Bahamas hosted by Baroness Angelika Christie and San Diego based etiquette expert Maryanne Parker. "We are very honored to have the First Lady of The Bahamas to be the Patron for the event on the 30th in the exquisite Sapodilla Estate, known with fine dining, beautiful views and rich history. Many prominent representatives of the business community and the Government sector are expected to attend the event to help raise funds for Hurricane Dorian affected small businesses in Grand Bahama. The evening is expected to be very elegant, filled with great people, delicious food and local entertainment.The sponsors will be greatly presented by the local TV and radio stations, social media channels and in every other way possible."What do you receive for being so generous as a sponsor to our event" says Maryanne Parker - i will indicate five reasons and you can discover many more:1. The Charity Element - Being part of a great fundraising effort - charity is one of the most important ways to help people in need, any effort and donation helps. We have three different levels of sponsorship opportunities and i will be happy to discuss in details over a phone call.2. The Priceless Positioning for entrepreneurs - today it is not so much who do we know, but who knows us.Our sponsors will be able to have the exposure on all our media channels, TV and Radio stations and much more. Also rubbing elbows with high profile government officials and business professionals.3. The Educational Element - we are not competing any longer in the 2020,it is a new Decade and we need to start the year right. We need to dominate our industry and i have so much important and useful information which i can share with our attendees, due to my training with the best etiquette schools in the world such as The Protocol School of Washington, The international school of protocol and diplomacy in Brussels and Minding Manners - London. My Co-host Baroness Angelika Christie has so much knowledge and wisdom on the professional arena as a business coach and we are very excited to share the golden nuggets with everyone attending the event.4. All this in Paradise - The Bahamas is one of the most incredible vacation destinations in the world as a matter of fact, according to Good Morning America just a week ago, the Bahamas was included as #1 Vacation destination for 2020 due to the endless beaches, turquoise waters, friendly people and so much more5. The Food - you will be able to find the freshest and delicious sea food. From the ocean directly to the kitchen. Also, who would miss the conch salad! The most quintessential dish in The Bahamas!"Etiquette Expert Maryanne Parker is the author of two number one international bestselling books "The sharpest soft skill" and "Posh overnight". Maryanne speaks often on the topic of etiquette and she recently spoke at Carnegie Hall, Harvard Club of Boston and NASDAQ. Parker has been featured in Forbes, Martha Stewart, O, the Oprah Magazine, Metropolitan, 25A, USA Today and many more. Also, she has been on 40 TV shows for the last 24 months onABC, NBC, FOX, CBS.expert@manorofmanners.com



