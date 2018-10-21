Tony Robbins shares The 5 Business Etiquette Mistakes We All Should Avoid in Business and in Life
San Diego-based business etiquette expert Maryanne Parker meets with the biggest business strategist in history Tony Robbins at Real Estate Wealth ExpoSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Your energy is the most important thing in business—people perceive you based on your energy!”
I was listening to the most successful business strategist in the world: the one and only Anthony Robbins. He is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and philanthropist, and more than 50 million people have been mesmerized by his electric personality at events all over the world. His motto is “Live with passion” along with a few more, including “Raise your standards and take massive action,” which I’ve adopted as well.
I felt absolutely amazing at this conference, which exceeded all my expectations. I made wonderful connections with people from all over the country, and I had the opportunity to listen to six self-made billionaires and many more self-made millionaires, such as Magic Johnson, who is a business powerhouse, legendary basketball star, president of the LA Lakers, and co-owner of the Dodgers and LA’s WNBA team, the Sparks. I had the chance to see a wealth of fantastic speakers, including the greatest living sales expert, Grant Cardone, and performer, educator, and activist Pitbull, who took his life from negative to positive against all odds. In general, I saw the best of the best. There were probably over 12,000 people in this one venue, all of us hungry for knowledge, and there I was, sitting in the first row of the VIP section, undistracted and ready to absorb all the secrets and knowledge.
You might say the business etiquette tips we learned are very basic, and that’s exactly the logic Tony Robbins espouses: life isn’t that complicated, and it shouldn’t be. Here are the top five lessons I learned from this incredible business strategist and motivational leader and the five business etiquette mistakes we all should avoid.
1. Not Operating with integrity — Honor your earnings by doing good work. People are very interested in you! They want to hear you speak, and they want to learn as much as they can from your wisdom. Be honest with them from the beginning. Involve them, and be a team player. Always have the decency to admit if you are wrong, and protect your reputation.
2. Not Living with dignity — This isn’t something we earn; we’re all born with it. Respect yourself enough to present the best content possible every single time! You don’t know who might be listening and how many people will be interested in your message in the long term. Have dignity, and be the best of the best in your field.
3. Not Adding value to people’s lives—It’s not always just about the money. Have you noticed that at these prestigious events, some people are always trying to nickel and dime you, working hard to try to convince you to buy their products? Why is that? Why do they need to try so hard but Tony Robbins doesn’t? Because he adds value for people every single time. People realize that and are drawn to him without his having to make an offer. He is not there to sell but to teach.
4. Not Over-deliver — This is one of Robbins’s greatest secrets. Every time someone hires you, always over-deliver! Word of mouth goes far, and you’ll be the first choice for future prospects. Robbins’s own appearance at this event provides the perfect example. He is the peak-performing business strategist in the world, he owns an island, and he considers his smallest companies to be valued between $50–100 million, so it’s obvious he doesn’t need more money. Robbins was invited to speak at this event for two hours only, but he delivered a five-hour seminar that was absolutely outstanding, and the energy—I can still feel it! If he can over-deliver at his level, how about us? This should be mandatory.
5. Not being a philanthropist — The biggest satisfaction in life is to be able to give more than we receive. Our paramount thought should be “What can I give before I receive?” Robbins mentioned that he is currently helping to feed 50 million people every year. He told us a story about when he gave his last $27 to a little boy who had invited his mom on a dinner date. The little boy told Tony that although he had invited his mom, she would obviously pay for the dinner because he was still young—eight years old—and he didn’t have any money. Even though Robbins gave the boy the last of what little money he had, Tony did so with faith in his heart that he would be okay—and he is most surely more than okay.
Raise your standards, take massive action, and follow the steps above to make sure your business etiquette makes you memorable, keeps you humble, and allows you to use your gifts to make a positive difference in the lives of every person you meet!
Maryanne Parker is an award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of Manor of Manners, a San Diego, CA, company that specializes in international business, social, and youth etiquette. She is the author of two international number-one bestselling books, The Sharpest Soft Skill and Posh Overnight.
Maryanne holds an executive diploma from Europe’s leading academic institution International School of Protocol and Diplomacy, Brussels, Minding Manners - London and she is certified by The Protocol School of Washington, specializing in diplomacy, business etiquette and protocol, and intercultural relations.
Parker speaks often on the topic of etiquette. Most recently, she has spoken at entrepreneurial conferences held at West Point, the Harvard Faculty Club, and NASDAQ. Maryanne has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, The Epoch Times, Martha Stewart Weddings, and The Chicago Tribune, and she has appeared on CNBC, NBC, ABC, FOX, E!Entertainment, and many more.
Above all, she teaches her two children and her clients to model compassion, grace, and respect.
